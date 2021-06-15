Genasys Inc. Receives Integrated Mass Notification Systems Order from Southern Marin Fire Protection District

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced the Southern Marin Fire Protection District (SMFD) ordered Genasys Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS) for five locations to provide early warnings and emergency mass notifications during wildfires and other hazardous events.



"Genasys IMNS installations in Mill Valley, CA have proven highly effective since being activated in 2019 and are important assets in the city's early warning and emergency responses," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "The SFMD IMNS installations, which will feature solar power and battery backup, are part of Marin County's continuing public safety efforts to help keep residents and visitors safe during crisis situations."

When completed, Mill Valley, the SMFD and Marin County will be able to activate and operate all IMNS installations in the county using Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) Command-and-Control software. Further county installations are contemplated.

The Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority (MWPA) is also implementing the evacuation planning capabilities and public safety resources of recent Genasys acquisition, Zonehaven.

"The MWPA's procurement of Zonehaven's SaaS solution was conducted in a separate transaction earlier this year," Mr. Danforth added. "Genasys IMNS and Zonehaven EVAC software provide first responders, public safety agencies and communities with vital preparedness and emergency response capabilities."

In a June 9, 2021 news story, Zonehaven General Manager, Charlie Crocker, discussed how the Zonehaven platform helps first responders and the public during emergencies: ktvu.com/video/942805

IMNS combines GEM software and Genasys' industry-leading outdoor speaker arrays to provide a full-featured emergency warning and life safety notification system. The cloud-based GEM Command-and-Control software automatically receives and sends real-time external sensor data to emergency management personnel to help ensure timely and accurate emergency notifications are delivered through multiple channels to people affected by wildfires, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, and other disasters.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries around the world in a range of diverse applications, including defense, public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.