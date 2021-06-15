New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Home Office Furniture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999354/?utm_source=GNW

The rise in the number of people working from home /remote places is driving the demand for home office furniture’s category for various retailers and manufacturers alike. Smart, comfortable, and flexible furniture design are attracting customers with easy and fast delivery options. Ergonomics in furniture with multiple functions and designs that blend well with interiors are some of the trends in the market. ? Desks with innovations in technology such as adjustable sit and stand functions, wireless charging tables, chairs, and shelving units are major selling points. Workers not only need a comfortable place to relax as they work. They also need to have items that they can make any client feel at the office once in their homes. These are some of the reasons that home office furniture to see a growth in the forecast period. ?



Key Market Trends

Seating Segment is Driving the Market



Office chairs are an integral part of the home office workspace and can be a matter of balancing style with the support features that make it more comfortable for sitting over a length of time. With employees spending more than 8-10 hours a day being occupied at work, proper seating becomes very crucial. Chairs must be built on scientific lines to avoid ill-health and fatigue as office chair greatly influences correct posture while at work and consequently influences health. In the United States, there is also an increasing demand for ergonomic chairs which helps in enhancing the employee productivity, efficiency, and aesthetics of the workplace. American customers prefer to buy high-quality furniture which not just possess a great look and that is made up of high-quality materials.



Ecommerce is Driving the Market



Increased penetration of the Internet and a rise in the use of smartphones and consumer banking systems have led to the growth of e-commerce. Therefore, most furniture manufacturers feel encouraged to sell their products online as e-commerce is gaining traction in the country. Manufacturers are offering their products through various leading e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Wayfair, and others. Also, the benefits of online stores such as low pricing and availability of a variety of products are believed to impetus the growth of home office furniture products through online stores.



Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the United States home office furniture market. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999354/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________