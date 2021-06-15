Stryten Manufacturing Receives Extra Miler Award From AutoZone

Alpharetta, Georgia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Manufacturing announced it received AutoZone’s Extra Miler Award for outstanding service at the automotive retailer’s Vendor Summit held virtually last week.

The Extra Miler award is presented annually to a select group of AutoZone’s suppliers who are unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.

“We are proud to be recognized by AutoZone as a best-in-class supplier,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer of Stryten Manufacturing. “At Stryten, we are committed to raising the bar to help our customers succeed, which allows AutoZone to handle peak season demands and say ‘yes’ to more of their customers.”

“This is a huge honor for Stryten,” said Mike Judd, President and Chief Operating Officer. “The Extra Miler Award from AutoZone is a testament to the dedication of our Salina transportation plant employees who kept the lines running through an unprecedented year. I’m so proud to be a part of a company that knows what it means to dig in and get the job done.”

About Stryten Manufacturing

Stryten Manufacturing builds innovative battery solutions that power everything from submarines to subcompacts, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we keep people on the move and essential supply chains running. Our stored energy solutions include lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that help companies make smart fleet design decisions. A technology leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing battery solutions for today’s most recognized brands in manufacturing, distribution and retail. Stryten partners with our customers to meet the growing demand for reliable energy storage capacity now and into the future. Learn more at www.stryten.com.