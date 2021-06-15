BGI Americas partners with Champions Oncology to offer mass spectrometry-based proteomics and multiomics data analysis solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGI Americas Corporation, a leading provider of genomics and proteomics services in the Americas as part of BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. (300676:Shenzhen), today announced a collaborative agreement with Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global oncology data-driven solutions provider, to offer their respective customers end-to-end proteomics and multiomics solutions for oncology biomarker discovery and validation.

As part of the collaboration, BGI’s Mass Spectrometry Center in San Jose, California, will be responsible for sample preparation as well as generation and analysis of proteomics and metabolomics data using the laboratory’s cutting-edge mass spectrometers. BGI’s customers will have access to Champions’ Lumin Bioinformatics platform, a unique and sophisticated data visualization software featuring over 25,000 multiomic datasets, to visualize and process their proteomics data and leverage large proteomics datasets available throughout the platform in order to perform advanced analytics. Champions Oncology will also leverage the mass spectrometry services from BGI to further enhance the characterization of its patient-derived xenograft (PDX) bank with proteomic and metabolomic profiling datasets. This fully streamlined analysis workflow and the multiomics-characterized PDX model assets aim to address the needs of a variety of drug discovery and development projects by customers in the biopharmaceutical space.

Built in 2019, BGI’s state-of-the-art Mass Spectrometry Center offers specialized expertise in proteomics and biologics characterization, including native MS analysis of biomolecules, to support North American customers in basic life science research, pharmaceutical research and drug development, and translational medicine. The laboratory, combined with BGI’s global genomics laboratory infrastructure, allows BGI Americas to provide one of the industry's most comprehensive multiomics service portfolios, including proteomics, metabolomics, genomics, transcriptomics and epigenomics. The quality of BGI’s laboratory service and the company’s know-how in proteomics analysis were recently recognized in an international performance assessment and standardization study published in Nature Communications.

“For years, BGI has worked with leading companies in the biopharmaceutical space, providing unmatched multiomics analysis services to support precision medicine studies and drug development at different phases,” said Siqi Liu, Ph.D., co-founder and global head of BGI’s Proteomics Center. “Leveraging deep expertise and 25 years of experience serving the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, I am confident that this strategic partnership will deliver the unique information that customers truly need to make a difference in the fight against cancer.”

For more information about BGI Americas, visit bgi.com/us. For more information about Champions Oncology, visit championsoncology.com.

About BGI Americas Corporation

BGI Americas is the Americas-based subsidiary of BGI Genomics providing genomics and proteomics services. BGI is the world’s largest genomics organization, providing a wide range of genetic tests and sequencing and proteomic services across more than 66 countries. The company, which was founded in 1999 as a research organization to support the Human Genome Project, focuses on research, diagnostics and applications in the health care, pharmaceutical, conservation and environmental fields. BGI has a proven track record of innovative, high-profile research that has generated over 1,600 publications. For more information, visit https://www.bgi.com/us/.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a data-driven research organization that leverages an oncology research center of excellence to develop transformative technology and accelerate oncology research and development. This technology ranges from computational-based discovery platforms, unique oncology software solutions, and innovative and proprietary experimental tools such as in vivo, ex-vivo and biomarker platforms. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.