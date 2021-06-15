Paytronix Projects Sweet Summer with 37% Lift in Ice Cream Sales

NEWTON, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for National Ice Cream Month in July, Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, released data that projects a hot summer of sales for America’s favorite cool treat after Memorial Day Weekend saw a 74% growth in relative ice cream sales over 2020.



Consumers show their ice cream love each Memorial Day, with weekend sales stacking up significantly higher than the daily average between January and May. This year Memorial Day Weekend daily average sales jumped to 140% of the 2021 daily average. Things weren’t so sweet a year ago, when sales over the same period in 2020 sat at just a 123% of the daily average, a significant melting from 2019 sales.

Further key insights from Paytronix include:

If 2021 sales follow past years’ trends, this summer will see sustained weekend ice cream sales at about 137% of the 2021 daily average between January and May.

The last year to see sustained summer sales that high was 2018, when weekend summer sales were also 137% of the daily average for the first half of the year.

The boost in Memorial Day Weekend sales in 2020 was only 50% of the boost in sales seen over the same weekend in 2019.

Sales on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday throughout the summer of 2020 sat at about 129% of the daily average for the first half of the year, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s typical to see bigger ice cream sales in the summer, but we didn’t see the same holiday weekend boost last year as consumers were exercising precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lee Barnes, Director, Paytronix Data Insights. “Data from this year suggests consumers are ready to take advantage of this summer as restrictions are lifted, including visiting their favorite restaurants, and, of course, enjoying some ice cream. And if you're coming by the office, you can bring me a cone of Cappuccino Crunch.”

Methodology

The projections and findings in this release were pulled from Paytronix transactional data across more than a dozen ice cream clients on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 31, 2021.

