Axiad Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Authentication and Identity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced that it has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Authentication and Identity. Sponsored by the Business Intelligence Group, the Fortress awards program acknowledges the world’s leading companies and products working to keep organizations’ data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.



“We’re thrilled to be recognized as an industry leader in Authentication and Identity,” said Jerome Becquart, COO, Axiad. “Businesses are searching for a secure way to authenticate their numerous users, machines, and digital interactions, but need solutions that are simple for their IT teams and employees to maintain. Our user-centric platform helps organizations accelerate their journey to passwordless with streamlined credential issuance, lifecycle management and emergency access. More than that, Axiad is committed to helping our customers holistically manage cybersecurity risks, compliance and operational efficiency, all in one place.”

Axiad SMARTIdentity is a cloud-based solution that enables the most secure and simple passwordless experience for any authentication method adopted by an enterprise, including PKI, mobile MFA, hardware tokens such as YubiKeys, TPM, smart cards, biometrics, and others. SMARTIdentity manages every credential's lifecycle in one platform and goes beyond user authentication to verify and secure machines, applications, emails, documents, and more. Axiad protects more than 2.5 million enterprise credentials for hundreds of customers across industries including finance, transportation, aerospace and defense, and healthcare.



“We are proud to name Axiad as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Axiad are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”



About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .

About Axiad

Axiad provides enterprises with its SMARTidentity solution to deliver complete trust across the identity spectrum. Whether you need to secure your employee access, their online interactions, or your machines and devices, SMARTidentity ensures strong authentication with PKI, MFA, and FIDO in one platform – Axiad Cloud. Businesses can cohesively deploy and manage all their credentials such as certificates, mobile MFA, TPM, hardware tokens such as YubiKeys, smart cards, and biometrics. Axiad makes the journey to passwordless simple with user-centric solutions for credential issuance, lifecycle management and emergency access from anywhere. The SMARTidentity solution is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy & oil, transportation, finance, and more.