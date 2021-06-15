Level Home Introduces Level Lock: The Smallest Smart Lock Ever Made

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Home Inc. , the company redefining the smart home, today unveiled Level Lock , the smallest smart lock ever made and the newest addition to the Level Home family. Level Lock offers a complete smart lock solution in an unbelievably small package.



The third addition to the Level Home product portfolio, Level Lock builds upon the powerful Bolt platform with a stunning lock design. Its incredibly small footprint, robust connectivity features and price make it a compelling option for families and design-minded homeowners. Level Lock comes in matte black, satin nickel, satin chrome and polished brass. All are available now on level.co for $249.

Built with the same engineering and design principles as Level Lock – Touch Edition, Level Lock boasts premium-grade materials and advanced smart technology to invisibly add convenience to any home. With Level Lock, users can personalize their smart home setup without compromising design and security.

Additionally, Level’s entire family of smart locks are now Works with Alexa certified. Starting today, Level owners can customize their smart assistant and welcome friends and family in an entirely new way.

“Smart home products are a frustrating trade-off, where consumers have to choose between technology or a thoughtful design,” said John Martin, Level co-founder and CEO. “With a timeless design and advanced technology packed under the surface, the Level Lock lets consumers have it all. As the third option added to the Level product portfolio, we have expanded the range of invisible smart entry products designed to fit consumers’ home designs, access needs, and family lifestyles.”

Level Lock features include:

IMPOSSIBLY SMALL – Smart is now tiny. By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made.

– Smart is now tiny. By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made. CREATED FOR EVERYONE – Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or even a plain old key to enter your home.

– Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or even a plain old key to enter your home. PRECISION-BUILT – Unmatched craftsmanship and quality materials set a new standard for smart locks.

– Unmatched craftsmanship and quality materials set a new standard for smart locks. POWER, MEET EFFICIENCY – Patent-pending, 6-stage, stainless steel gearbox that’s both powerful enough for the toughest conditions and efficient enough to deliver over a year’s worth of battery life from a single CR2 battery.

– Patent-pending, 6-stage, stainless steel gearbox that’s both powerful enough for the toughest conditions and efficient enough to deliver over a year’s worth of battery life from a single CR2 battery. SMALL AS A REGULAR LOCK – By building upon our patented Bolt platform, we made Level Lock as small as a regular lock. You can now access your home effortlessly – all without an unsightly box on your door.

– By building upon our patented Bolt platform, we made Level Lock as small as a regular lock. You can now access your home effortlessly – all without an unsightly box on your door. STRENGTH YOU CAN FEEL – Built with a combination of 440C stainless steel and strengthened metal alloys. Certified BHMA AAA to meet the highest industry standards for security, durability and reliability.

– Built with a combination of 440C stainless steel and strengthened metal alloys. Certified BHMA AAA to meet the highest industry standards for security, durability and reliability. STAY CONNECTED – Access from anywhere, use with other HomeKit or Sidewalk-enabled Ring devices, control with your voice, create home automations, and more.



Level Home’s updated product line gives consumers even more custom options for their smart home. Consumers can choose from Level’s family of locks to find what best fits their needs and matches their aesthetic:

Level Bolt : By transforming a standard deadbolt into a connected smart lock, Level Bolt is the perfect way to maintain the design of your entryway while adding new ways to access your home for $199.

: By transforming a standard deadbolt into a connected smart lock, Level Bolt is the perfect way to maintain the design of your entryway while adding new ways to access your home for $199. Level Lock : With a complete lock package, the Level Lock is an elegant and simple way to add smart conveniences to your door for $249.

: With a complete lock package, the Level Lock is an elegant and simple way to add smart conveniences to your door for $249. Level Lock – Touch Edition: With advanced access options like touch and key cards, Level Lock – Touch Edition packs the most advanced technology for a truly effortless experience for $329.



To purchase Level Lock, please visit: level.co

About Level

Level is redefining the smart home with invisible technology. At Level, we take a unique approach – rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers Level Lock, a simple and elegant way to add convenience to your door, Level Lock – Touch Edition, the smallest most advanced smart lock, and Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock. Globally recognized as best-in-class for quality and innovation, Level Lock has won both the Red Dot and iF Award for Product Design. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co .

