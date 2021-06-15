Enveil and DeliverFund Leverage Privacy Enhancing Technologies to Combat Human Trafficking

Washington, D.C., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enveil, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, and DeliverFund, the leading counter-human trafficking intelligence organization, today announce a partnership to harness their respective technology and data sourcing breakthroughs to advance initiatives for social good. The companies are working together to strengthen efforts to combat human trafficking, a growing criminal epidemic generating an estimated $975 million annually in the United States alone. With the largest, analyst-curated human trafficking database in the U.S., DeliverFund has significantly reduced the time it takes to identify victims and those who exploit them, going beyond detection to work on the side of prevention and risk mitigation. The collaboration with Enveil’s Privacy Enhancing Technology-based solutions will further expand the organization’s impact by accelerating reach and efficiency.

“Our partnership with Enveil enhances our ability to keep women and children safe by allowing us to reach broader, deeper, and further than we could before,” said Nic McKinley, Founder and CEO of DeliverFund. “There is an urgency in our mission, and we are excited to utilize the full force of Enveil’s technological advances to engage new stakeholders in the fight against modern slavery.”

Powered by Enveil ZeroReveal®, DeliverFund’s PATHFinder Advantage solution allows clients across a broad range of verticals to leverage DeliverFund’s counter-human trafficking platform without the risk of exposing PII or other regulated data. Users can securely cross-match and search DeliverFund’s extensive data holdings without ever revealing the contents of the search itself or compromising the security and ownership of the underlying data. Using this collaborative capability to securely screen existing assets, organizations can more accurately evaluate potential human trafficking risk.

“We are honored to partner with DeliverFund to help fight the horrors of human trafficking by advancing secure and private access to its unmatched data resources,” said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. “Leveraging our breakthroughs in homomorphic encryption to further unlock the power of this type of sensitive, but critical data shows the power of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to change the world for the better — and we’re incredibly proud to contribute to such efforts.”

Enveil’s privacy-preserving ZeroReveal® capabilities completely change the data value paradigm by encrypting the content of the search and its associated results during processing. Organizations can submit sensitive queries through PATHFinder Advantage with confidence knowing that sensitive customer data will never be exposed in clear text. This enhanced security posture, made possible by Enveil’s advances in homomorphic encryption, allows entities to share and collaborate with data in a secure and private capacity that was never before possible.

To see a demo of the Enveil ZeroReveal and PATHFinder Advantage integration or to learn more about the collaborative capabilities enabled through the Enveil-DeliverFund partnership, please schedule a meeting via www.enveil.com/contact.

About DeliverFund

DeliverFund is a counter-human trafficking intelligence company staffed by professionals with decades of experience from careers in the CIA, NSA, Special Operations, and Law Enforcement, who combine their expertise with industry leading technologies to form the ultimate weapon against human trafficking. DeliverFund provides actionable intelligence technologies and services to assist corporations in mitigating risks associated with the criminal use of their products and services. In addition to its work with some of the world’s leading corporations, DeliverFund equips, trains, and advises law enforcement agencies with intelligence related to human trafficking. DeliverFund goes beyond the simple provision of data by directly and aggressively identifying individuals subjected to modern slavery, and those who exploit them. https://deliverfund.com/

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use for secure data usage, sharing, and monetization. Enveil’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities protect data while it's being used or processed – the 'holy grail' of data encryption. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil’s homomorphic encryption-powered ZeroReveal® solutions allow organizations to securely derive insights, cross-match, search, and analyze data assets without ever revealing the content of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil is a 2020 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and its award-winning, market-ready solutions are delivering nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com.