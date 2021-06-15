Pioneer Consulting Releases New Report: “Marine Services for Undersea Telecom Cables”

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces the release of its latest “Marine Services for Undersea Telecom Cables” report.



Spanning over 350 pages, “Marine Services for Undersea Cables” – an update to Pioneer Consulting’s 2011 report on the topic – provides an up-to-date overview of the market for marine services that serve undersea telecommunications cables. The services include the key providers of survey, installation, and maintenance services, the technical requirements for these services, current trends affecting the submarine cable industry, and analysis of market areas impacting the marine services industry.

The report also serves as a primer for readers new to the subsea telecommunications space, with comprehensive information concerning the detailed activities and infrastructure that make up the survey and installation marketplace. Tutorial-level information is provided on vessels, their services, the nature of marine installation and maintenance agreements, storage, and many other ancillary services.



Regarding the future of the industry, Pioneer Consulting explores several trends in this report:

Greater shore-end protection and deeper burial: Industrial fisheries and the requirement for greater cable protection have led cable burial depth to increase from an average of one meter a decade ago to 2-3 meters today.

Regional infill: There is an increased need for regional systems to meet the expansion of broadband intra-regionally.

There is an increased need for regional systems to meet the expansion of broadband intra-regionally. Continuing technological developments to improve system reliability : Whether it is the increased reliance on survey and lay software aboard vessels, faster signal processing, broadband access while at sea, or improved mechanical and electrical equipment, the trend has been towards increasingly sophisticated solutions being needed to meet the exacting requirements of end clients.

Stress in the marine maintenance marketplace: Changes to marine maintenance may create impacts, especially on small carriers and capacity owners who may find their needs underserved if the current status quo on consortium maintenance continues to break down.

“This report is a one-stop shop for anyone looking for a complete primer on the state of marine services for undersea cables,” said Howard Kidorf, Managing Partner at Pioneer Consulting. “We also dive into detail about some of the challenges the industry will face in the coming years, and ways that stakeholders can prepare and adapt. The demand for greater global connectivity is higher than ever, and we can only meet that demand if marine services are maintained and expanded at a similarly accelerated pace.”

To preview the report, read the Executive Summary via: https://www.pioneerconsulting.com/reports/ . To learn more about “Marine Services for Undersea Telecom Cables,” send an email to: sales@pioneerconsulting.com .

About Pioneer Consulting

Pioneer Consulting offers a comprehensive set of services for the submarine fiber optic telecommunications system industry. The company provides clients with valuable technical and commercial insight into the challenging issues facing this unique industry. Recognizing the diverse nature of the submarine telecommunications marketplace, Pioneer Consulting has built a team of industry-leading experts who are able to work across traditional boundaries and provide businesses with the strategic intelligence and operational skills needed to make long-term engineering and business decisions and deliver results.