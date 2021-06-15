AMITA Health and MDsave Partner to Increase Access to Medical Care for Patients

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an ever-increasing number of Americans paying out of pocket for healthcare, AMITA Health is taking steps to help these patients get the medical care they need, when they need it. By partnering with online healthcare marketplace MDsave, AMITA Health is providing a new way for patients to buy their medical services upfront at reduced prices that are bundled together with related fees -- which means no more surprise bills.

“We are able to offer our self-pay patients better prices through MDsave because of increased administrative efficiency, while ensuring the same quality of care,” said Reinhold Llerena, MD, interim co-chief clinical officer at AMITA Health.

MDsave is dedicated to making healthcare accessible to everyone by empowering patients to make informed decisions about their care. The MDsave online marketplace is built on the principles of affordability, transparency, and shoppability, giving patients the ability to shop and compare pre-negotiated, bundled prices for their services and then immediately act on that information.

“Working with AMITA Health, we are taking an important step toward making healthcare more accessible and affordable,” said MDsave CEO Paul Ketchel. “We know that the cost of preventive treatments is often a factor in consumers neglecting to have them. We hope that our strategic alliance will increase access to quality medical care and, as a result, help save lives.”

You can see AMITA Health’s online procedure offerings at MDsave.com/amita.

About AMITA Health

AMITA Health (www.AMITAhealth.org) is a joint operating company formed by AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, Fla., and St. Louis-based Ascension. AMITA Health is one of the largest health systems in Illinois, comprising 19 hospitals and more than 230 sites of care. The health system has 900 providers in its medical groups, more than 26,000 associates and 7,000 physician partners and serves over 6.6 million residents in the greater Chicagoland area.

About MDsave

Co-located in Brentwood, Tenn. and San Francisco, Calif., MDsave is the world’s first online healthcare marketplace, bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through negotiated rates, bundled pricing, and upfront payment. The MDsave marketplace also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. Launched in June 2012, the company offers a wealth of information on its website about common procedures. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.