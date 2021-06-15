Schneider Electric Standardizes EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Centers on Stratus Edge Computing Platforms to Move Industry 4.0 Data Center Capability to the Factory Floor

MAYNARD, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today announced that Schneider Electric has released EcoStruxure Micro Data Center architectures standardized on Stratus Edge Computing platforms to accelerate the move of traditional data center capabilities to the factory floor. The new micro data center architectures integrate Stratus’ fault tolerance and virtualization with Schneider Electric’s uninterrupted power to consolidate software workloads and run critical equipment with no downtime. Jointly developed, the micro data centers are fully tested, validated, and available with pre-loaded software to reduce engineering complexity for System Integrators (SI).



Industry 4.0 Micro Data Centers for Automation and Control

The Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer® enables end users to move data center operations to the edge, bringing computing power close to critical equipment to solve data latency and bandwidth issues. Stratus ftServer’s virtualization enables end users to concurrently run monitor and control, on-premises historian, manufacturing execution, asset performance management, and automated material handling applications as well as advanced AI and ML applications. Purpose-built for the operational environment, the unit is physically protected in a single enclosure.

John Knorr, VP of Global IT Alliances, at Schneider Electric said, “When partnering with Stratus, we spoke about the many day-to-day responsibilities of a System Integrator and the security and privacy concerns raised with outsourcing IT. We made it our mission to not only bridge the gap of IT and OT but simplify the purchase, deployment and management cycle all together with a one-stop-shop solution.” The new architectures are ideal for deployment in CPG, Water & Wastewater, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Oil & Gas and other industries that want to harness real-time edge data for insight and competitive advantage.

Less Engineering Complexity and Faster Time-to-Market

Previously, SIs and end users had to source the compute platform and power components from separate vendors and distributors, align requirements and costs, and then assemble, configure, and test. With the combined solution, teams have a prevalidated solution available from a single source with service and support from both Stratus and Schneider Electric. As a result, organizations are able to deploy an OT-ready micro data center for 40% less field engineering cost and 20% faster time-to-market.

Tim Black, Global SI Program Manager, at AVEVA said, “This Stratus and Schneider Electric collaboration drastically reduces the engineering work and logistical complexity for AVEVA SIs and distributors deploying micro data centers in OT environments. The EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer should be the standard fault tolerant platform for Edge-to-Enterprise digital transformation projects, enabling fast deployments for Performance Intelligence.”

EcoStruxure Micro Data Center Configurations and Sizing

System Integrators and customers can order the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center systems in a range of configurations as well as pre-loaded with industrial software such as AVEVA System Platform and others.

The EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer is available in 6U, 12U or 42U rack sizes powered by Schneider Electric Secure Power solutions. Each micro data center has integrated cooling and optional environmental monitoring (temperature, humidity, fluid, smoke) and security (door sensors and camera). The 42U enclosure adds NEMA-12 with filters and ventilation fans and is ideal for larger deployments where additional IT gear is required, and dedicated IT space is not available. Schneider Electric’s smart, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) offers protection against electrical hazards, remote support, and “graceful” calculated shutdown.

Stratus ftServer delivers virtualization to run a range of concurrent software workloads and fault tolerance to eliminate downtime and data loss. Each rack size enclosure offers three Stratus ftServer configurations:

Stratus ftServer 2900 supports up to 10,000 I/O’s and two (2) remote clients. The unit is powered by a 1.5kVA APC Smart-UPS (uninterrupted power supply) with on-line UPS with network management card with additional capacity for lower power devices.



supports up to 10,000 I/O’s and two (2) remote clients. The unit is powered by a 1.5kVA APC Smart-UPS (uninterrupted power supply) with on-line UPS with network management card with additional capacity for lower power devices. Stratus ftServer 4900 is ideal for 25,000-50,000 I/O’s and five (5) remote clients. The unit is powered by a 2.2kVA APC Smart-UPS On-line UPS with network management card. The solution offers an additional 6U of rack space for switches, KVM and other IT gear.



is ideal for 25,000-50,000 I/O’s and five (5) remote clients. The unit is powered by a 2.2kVA APC Smart-UPS On-line UPS with network management card. The solution offers an additional 6U of rack space for switches, KVM and other IT gear. Stratus ftServer 6900 supports up to 100,000 I/O’s and twenty (20) remote clients. The unit is powered by a 3kVA APC Smart-UPS On-line UPS with network management card.



For information about configuring and ordering the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer, contact Stratus.

Additional Resources

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies