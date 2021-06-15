Autoklose Launches Referral and Affiliate Partnership Program

OutBound Conference - Atlanta, GA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoklose, a VanillaSoft brand, today announced the launch of their new Referral and Affiliate Partnership Program.

Managed through PartnerStack, the Autoklose Referral and Affiliate Partnership Program will enable partners to earn generous monthly payments for referred customers, as well as give them the opportunity to earn additional rewards.

Autoklose has made the program simple for both Referral and Affiliate Partners:

Autoklose Referral Partners simply fill out a lead submission form. The Autoklose sales team will engage with the lead, and if it results in a closed deal, the referral partner will receive compensation.

Autoklose Affiliate Partners share a custom link via email or social media that leads can use to begin a 14-day free trial of Autoklose. Leads will be engaged with by the Autoklose sales team, and if it results in a closed deal the affiliate partner will receive compensation.

“Over the past few months, we have spoken with current and prospective partners to get their input into what makes an effective and lucrative partner program,” said Shawn Finder, Sales GM with Autoklose. “We have developed a comprehensive program, and are looking forward to developing long and successful partnerships.”

The program is free to join, and Autoklose will provide tools to support partner success, including an account performance dashboard, social media and email campaign copy, and special rewards.

For more information on the program, visit www.autoklose.com/affiliates/.

-##-

About Autoklose

Autoklose, a VanillaSoft brand, is the first sales email automation platform powered by machine learning. The searchable database is packed with millions of verified B2B leads -- choose a niche, generate a targeted list, turn autopilot mode on, and you’re done. With Autoklose you reach decision-makers directly. Autoklose has built a well-rounded outbound sales platform that combines automated lead generation software and email drip campaign management tools with CRM integration. For more information, visit www.autoklose.com.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.