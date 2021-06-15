CMLS Financial announces appointment of Dan Putnam as Senior Vice President, Head of Residential Mortgages

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial has announced the appointment of Dan Putnam to Senior Vice President, Head of Residential Mortgages. For the first time in its history, CMLS Financial will have its Residential Division helmed by an industry leader who began his career as a Mortgage Broker and has given more than a decade of service to CMLS Financial, including the launch of the Residential Mortgage Division he now oversees.



“It is fitting: the role was always meant for Dan—like coming full circle. It came down to his leadership, his deep understanding of the Mortgage Broker and his incredible track record of customer service. Dan has walked in the shoes of our broker customers, and he made an indelible mark in the industry, he really understands the needs of the Mortgage Broker in today’s environment,” said CMLS Financial’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Brossard, CPA, CA. ”He embodies the ideals we’re building on: program flexibility, comprehensive service and a broker-first approach."

Dan Putnam has more than 25 years of experience in the Canadian residential mortgage industry—a career which has spanned several leadership roles. In 2015, he served as the Chairman of the Board for the Canadian Association of Accredited Mortgage Professionals (CAAMP), an organization of more than 12,000 brokers, and was responsible for the association being recast as Mortgage Professionals Canada. Going back further, Dan owned and operated a large regional mortgage brokerage, served as President of two national mortgage brokerage operations, and as President of Originations for a national residential mortgage lender.

“Brokers represent a large share of residential mortgages in Canada, originating approximately $115 billion each year. To them I would say, this is an entirely new CMLS Residential. Already we have introduced new programs that are incentivizing business and catering more resolutely to brokers, and there are a lot more changes coming that will reshape the CMLS Financial mortgage experience,” said CMLS Financial’s Dan Putnam, SVP, Head of Residential Mortgages. “Brokers who haven’t dealt with CMLS Financial lately, should try CMLS Residential for the first time again, I think they will find their experience a fruitful one and in line with their core business beliefs.”

Intrinsic to Dan and CMLS moving forward is a commitment to deepening their relationships with Canadian Mortgage Brokers. Investment and innovative technology will play a more focused role, serving to increase broker revenue, streamline the approval process and, ultimately, provide an enhanced level of service.

About CMLS Financial

CMLS Financial is one of Canada’s largest, independently owned mortgage services companies. Founded in 1974, we are proud to be Canada’s Mortgage Company™ for over 40 years. With offices across the country, we provide a wide range of commercial lending services, residential real estate mortgages and institutional services. What differentiates us from other mortgage providers in the industry is our Customer Forward approach. Whether you’re a residential homeowner, commercial borrower, institutional investor or funding partner, Customer Forward is our promise to put your needs ahead of our own. Building on our solid foundation of financial strength and experience, we will continue to deliver mortgage solutions for all of our customers.

