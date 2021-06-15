DISQO Acquires Verto Analytics

DISQO expands product resources for its massive first-party audience insights platform



GLENDALE, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience insights platform DISQO today announced that it has acquired cross-device measurement company, Verto Analytics (Verto). As part of the transaction, DISQO acquired Verto’s technology, intellectual property and measurement capabilities.

In making the announcement, Armen Adjemian, DISQO’s CEO said, “DISQO and Verto have shared a passion for helping insights professionals better understand how audiences engage with media, advertising and commerce. This acquisition expands our ability to help brands, agencies, media platforms and researchers generate more robust audience insights at a crucial time — when consumer experience journeys are going through metamorphic change.”

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Verto built technology to measure consumer behaviors holistically. Verto’s solutions have been used by brands and media companies around the world to understand behaviors and measure consumer journeys.

“The Verto team is proud to join the DISQO family and we look forward to bringing the media measurement technologies we’ve perfected to DISQO's platform,” said Patrick Brennan, former CEO, Verto. “DISQO will deliver what the market has long needed — accurate and reliable cross-device measurement, at scale.”

“DISQO is obsessed with building best-in-class products that deliver tangible value for our customers. This acquisition allows us to further accelerate our product innovation cycles in delivering truly innovative products for the consumer insights world,” said Drew Kutcharian, CTO, DISQO. “Verto’s team brought valuable technology to market, and we’re excited to welcome this team to DISQO.”

About DISQO

DISQO is an audience insights platform that powers brand decisions. The DISQO platform is built on the most complete and connected permission-based data, shared directly by consumers. By connecting sentiment with outcomes, DISQO delivers new tools and capabilities that enable the insights industry to deeply understand consumers and fuel brand growth. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Glendale, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with approximately 250 employees. Learn more at www.DISQO.com .

Media Contacts