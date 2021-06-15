Nabati Foods Signs Major European Food Broker, Saralex

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that it signed with the Saralex Group, a major food broker. This deal represents Nabati's first foray into Europe. The company is expected to kick off distribution on the Iberian peninsula in Portugal and Spain.



The Saralex Group are food brokers that serve as manufacturer's representatives in the grocery and foodservice trade, focused on ethnic and specialty foods.

“Nabati Foods has kept its upward growth trajectory as we’ve diversified our revenue streams from our foodservice, industrial, and retail channels,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “Having recently debuted in Asia, Nabati is now entering the European market with eyes on growing our brand across both continents throughout 2021 and beyond. The Iberian peninsula represents an excellent opportunity for Nabati Foods to gain a solid foothold in Europe in a growing market segment.”

Both Spain and Portugal are seeing an upward trend in plant-based diets. Roughly 10% of Spaniards are vegetarian or vegan according to a consultant report from Latern, The Green Revolution: Understanding the veggie revolution. Meanwhile, Portugal has had a 400% spike in vegetarians from 2007-2017 according to a Nielsen survey amplified by Centro Vegetariano. Notably, in 2017 Portugal became the first country in the world to require a vegan menu option in public buildings (government, schools, universities, hospitals, prisons, etc.)

Nabati Foods products are served across North America as well as in Asia and the British Virgin Islands. All Nabati products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

“Nabati Foods is leading the evolution of food, and this international expansion will only accelerate our momentum,” Yehya said. “Our goal has not changed. We are on a mission to bring people together with foods that are healthy, yet mouthwatering. We believe that you don’t have to sacrifice taste for your health or to support the health of the planet. We look forward to a successful European launch.”

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

