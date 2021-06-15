Global Leaders Cvent and Encore Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Unique End-to-End Virtual and Hybrid Events Solution

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., and TYSONS, VA., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, and Encore (created through the merger of Encore and PSAV), a leading global event production company, announced a strategic partnership that leverages the respective strengths of both global organizations, including Cvent’s comprehensive event marketing and management platform and Encore’s extensive production capabilities. Together, Cvent and Encore provide customers an end-to-end virtual and hybrid event solution.

The strategic partnership provides Encore customers direct access to Cvent’s all-in-one event marketing and management platform to power virtual and hybrid events. Capabilities include Cvent’s virtual attendee solutions, event registration, onsite solutions, and more. Cvent customers will benefit from a full spectrum of production management offerings from Encore, including pre-event production, show calling and stage management, and multi-channel attendee management. Cvent’s upcoming hybrid industry conference, Cvent CONNECT® on August 1-4, will provide in-person and virtual attendees a first-hand look into how the Cvent and Encore partnership can help to maximize the impact of their own hybrid and virtual events.

As organizations look to capitalize on the benefits of both in-person events and virtual experiences, Cvent’s award-winning event technology and customer services and support, coupled with Encore’s expansive footprint across thousands of venues worldwide and deep production expertise, result in an exceptional offering that addresses the complex requirements of virtual, hybrid, and in-person events from event conception to conclusion.

“We’re proud to announce this partnership with Encore, a company that has tremendous global scale and industry expertise and reflects our deep passion to transform meetings and events” said Cvent CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal. “The pandemic has revolutionized the way organizations plan and manage their events, and successful organizations now offer a mix of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events across their total event program. With the digitization of events driven in part by the pandemic, events can be more impactful than ever before, but that also means it’s more complex to manage an event program that drives results. Together, Cvent and Encore present marketers and event planners with a truly differentiated offering that combines the strengths of two trusted industry leaders.”

Ben Erwin, President and CEO of Encore, added that “Rarely do core competencies of two organizations offer such a strategic complement of services for a shared customer base; Cvent is an ideal partner for Encore to continue to create transformative events around the world wherever and however our customers choose to meet. As organizations race to return to the benefits of in-person events while adding the advantages learned through virtual experiences, Cvent and Encore together present marketers and event strategists with the combined strengths of two trusted partners that are world class in their respective fields.”

Through the partnership, Cvent customers can leverage thousands of Encore team members around the world who specialize in event strategy, creative design, and virtual and hybrid event production. Customers will have peace of mind knowing that Encore consistently delivers against robust global quality standards to deliver successful events. Encore customers will be able to access key Cvent offerings including Cvent’s Registration and Attendee Hub® solutions to create immersive, interactive digital experiences within one seamless platform.

Key benefits of the Cvent and Encore partnership:

Dedicated access to both best-in-class event management technology and onsite production experts, including a single point-of-contact to manage all aspects of the virtual and hybrid event planning process, ensuring full-service support from start to finish.

By leveraging the power of the Cvent Attendee Hub®, Encore customers can streamline and enhance their virtual and hybrid event planning processes to promote attendee engagement, drive revenue, and deliver added sponsor and exhibitor value.

Cvent customers can elevate their onsite A/V and event production value by tapping into Encore’s global footprint in over 2,100 venues in more than 20 countries, and deep expertise in managing event technology and production for small meetings to large scale complex events.

###

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with nearly 4,000 employees and 200,000 users worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create unmatched experiences. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Encore

Encore creates memorable experiences that engage and transform organizations. As the global leader for event technology and production services, Encore’s team of creators, innovators and experts deliver real results through strategy and creative, advanced technology, digital, environmental, staging, and digital solutions for hybrid, virtual and in-person events. Encore operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. Encore is the trusted partner of choice for leading hotels and venues worldwide and was named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in the Chicago metro area in Schiller Park, Ill.

Attachment