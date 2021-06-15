Pax8’s David James Named a 2021 Top Revenue Operations Leader by The Modern Sale

DENVER, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that The Modern Sale has recognized David James, Chief Data Officer, as a Top Revenue Operations Leader in its 2021 REVOPS100 list.



“Data and analytics are critical in helping us build our strategy, determine market trends, improve decision-making, and predict behaviors,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “David has transformed Pax8 into a more data-driven organization in our approach to sales, marketing, and hiring. He is a critical part of Pax8’s continued success, and we congratulate him on this incredible honor.”

The REVOPS100 is curated by The Modern Sale in association with Collective[i] and recognizes accomplished executives who represent fields as vast as education, finance, manufacturing, energy, and technology.

This year’s honorees were selected based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate and embrace the technologies that are rapidly defining the modern sale. The names within this network exemplify the best of today and the future of the revenue operations profession.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

