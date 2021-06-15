Mission Appoints Autumn Vaupel to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission, a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, today announced that it has named veteran technology executive Autumn Vaupel to its board of directors.



“Autumn provides valuable experience and perspective to our board,” said Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission. “With a particularly strong executive leadership background in both cloud and professional services, she is a perfect fit for Mission. We’re thrilled to have her join as we continue to scale quickly.”

Vaupel brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology and professional services industry to the Mission Board. She is currently the Chief Operating Officer at a workforce intelligence platform provider that enables companies to manage their contractor and project-based labor force. In her role on the executive team, Vaupel defines the company’s strategic vision and is responsible for overall customer and partner experience, client growth and retention, and business operation management. Vaupel has also served as Vice President of Enterprise Professional Services at Blackbaud , the cloud software firm serving the non-profit sector. She began her career in technology at SAP America , where she worked in application and product development, focusing on SAP’s retail industry customers. Vaupel holds a degree in accounting from Michigan State University.

Vaupel joins the board amid Mission’s record year-over-year revenue growth as a trusted partner for startups, SMBs, and enterprises across every stage of their AWS journeys. Mission also continues to rapidly expand its managed and professional services that deliver customers the cloud expertise and analysis required to modernize and optimize infrastructure on AWS.

“Mission has earned its reputation as an AWS partner delivering a truly differentiated level of service to its customers across industries,” said Vaupel. “This is an incredibly talented and passionate team that understands the power of AWS and cloud transformation; Mission has proven again and again how to turn cloud visions into reality. I look forward to offering strategic guidance as Mission evolves and expands.”

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fab767d-c1f9-4f59-915a-192dc39f8847

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com