New Leaf Ventures Introduces Astara THC and CBD Infused Beverages

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“New Leaf USA”) is pleased to introduce “Astara” as its initial entry into the cannabis infused beverage marketplace.



As part of the previously announced collaborative arrangement with Seattle’s Schilling Hard Cider, the product development team examined extensive and compelling market research data, which has led to the development of an all-new consumer-focused brand identity and product formulations designed to meet growing market trend and sector growth demands. The project has met and achieved all internal preparatory commercialization targets and is licensed to New Leaf Enterprises, Inc. for an upcoming summertime product launch and kickoff market awareness campaign.

The name “Astara” means "of the stars" and is formulated for a mind-expanding experience aimed at elevating mood without a ‘hangover’ residual effect. Astara will hit the market with a low calorie, craft beverage that tastes good without the bitterness of other cannabis drinks. Astara delivers a revolutionary formulation of crisp, clean flavor in a low dose THC beverage designed to be consumed over time like beer or cider.

Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO, New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. notes, “The development team at Schilling have been instrumental at amassing the industry data that clearly demonstrates annualized growth in the seltzer and low-calorie lemonades market categories which we are now entering with extraordinarily little competition in the THC infused segment. Additionally, the data shows that as we near the end of the pandemic, consumption of alcohol appears to be returning to pre-Covid norms where the dominant demographic prefer healthy recreational beverage alternatives. Diving into a new product category is so much easier when working with a team that has the experience and access to the thought leadership and trend data to help us craft the right product, for the right audience, just in time for the biggest beverage season of the entire year. This summer, we have something new and exciting to offer with Astara and we can’t wait to see it on shelves across the state.”

Astara will initially be sold in 6-packs with branded colors for maximum appeal and visibility at leading Washington state adult recreational dispensaries.

Astara comes in three exciting formulations:

DAYTIME (Energizing): Yerba Mate Lemonade:

3mg THC, 50mg Caffeine, L-Theanine, Vitamin C

ANYTIME (Mood Boost) Imperial Ginger Beer:

10mg THC, Ginseng, 5-HTP, Vitamin B12





10mg THC, Ginseng, 5-HTP, Vitamin B12 NIGHTIME (Relaxing) Guava Grapefruit Seltzer:

3mg THC, 15mg CBD, Gaba, Magnesium

Additional information regarding the upcoming summertime Astara product launch events and campaign efforts will be available in the coming weeks.

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)

New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/.

For further information, please contact:

New Leaf Ventures Inc.

Invictus Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 330-9220

Email: investors@newleafventuresinc.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/849de0eb-3e95-4188-b9cc-10cbbe8dd85a