Corona Premier® Brings More Play to Golf Fans During the U.S. Open With #BirdiesForPremier

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona is elevating one of professional golf’s biggest moments with #BirdiesForPremier, a program that will award fans with six-packs of Corona Premier* for every birdie made throughout the U.S. Open Championship, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, June 17-20, 2021. As a proud supporter of the U.S. Open, Corona will acknowledge when a golfer has a premier moment on the course and makes a birdie by sharing a tweet from its official Twitter account, @CoronaExtraUSA . Golf fans of legal drinking age can either reply to the tweet or share their own using #BirdiesForPremier and #Sweepstakes for a chance to receive Corona Premier in celebration of the moment*, whether they’re watching from Torrey Pines Golf Course, the couch or their local watering hole.



“With limited in-person attendance at this year’s U.S. Open, Corona Premier wanted to give fans a fun and interactive way to be a part of the excitement and celebrate the fine life,” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “Through the #BirdiesForPremier sweepstakes, we hope to help golf fans maintain an optimistic perspective throughout tense moments of play where a sand trap becomes a beach, tough days on the course become better than days spent at work and birdies become opportunities for beers on the house.”

Entering the #BirdiesForPremier sweepstakes is easier than shooting a hole-in-one. All fans need to do is reply to one of the Corona tweets or share their own using #BirdiesForPremier and #Sweepstakes. Up to 1,000 people selected at random will receive a $9 digital gift card redeemable for a six-pack of Corona Premier — and a lime. By entering the #BirdiesForPremier sweepstakes, fans will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing for a truly premier golf experience. One person will win a trip for two to the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, with access to premier seating on the course.

An exceptionally smooth, premium light beer with 2.6 grams carbs and only 90 calories, Corona Premier is the perfect beer to enjoy on and off the course, never compromising on taste. To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 6/17/21 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 6/20/21. The Corona Premier #BirdiesForPremier Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. *Up to 1,000 prizes awarded as a $9 digital gift card; no alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at BirdiesforPremier.dja.com.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bf4e5cf-db7c-4a66-982a-ac033d1bd8c0