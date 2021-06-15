Bosch VHIT (Italy) Partners with Lynx Software Technologies to Securely Deploy and Manage Real-time IIoT Quality System in Industrial Settings

San Jose, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Jose, California, June 15, 2021 – Bosch VHIT (Vacuum & oil pump products Italy) , the vacuum & oil pumps manufacturing subsidiary of Bosch, announced today that it has partnered with Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), the leader in Mission Critical Edge, to test a new proof of concept camera-based quality program for use with real-time decision making in industrial settings. The move is part of Bosch VHIT’s digital transformation of its processes and product development.

The program captures data from cameras on manufacturing plant floors and logistics warehouses and harnesses machine learning algorithms to identify quality issues and feed information into the MES system, in order to generate an optimal decision in real time. When securely connected to the cloud, the system benefits from continued access to advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and data analytics packages.

By partnering with Lynx, Bosch VHIT is able to close the digital feedback loop that is reliant on capturing quality images and analyzing the data to provide a safe real-time action. The LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial product enables the program to run multiple functions on a single SoC without compromising performance, security or safety.

“As we continue advancing cutting-edge technology applications for factory automation, we are excited to partner with Lynx to accelerate a new, secure IIoT-based quality system for the market,” said Riccardo Sesini, Digital Transformation Manager, Bosch VHIT. “In increasingly connected manufacturing environments, manufacturers require safe, versatile, and resource-conserving solutions. Lynx has a long history of robust, safety-critical, high-availability systems and was the obvious choice to help us realize this latest program in a safe and scalable way.”

“Partnerships such as this one with Lynx are critical to shaping our future and continuing on our path of innovation to best serve our customers,” Corrado La Forgia, Managing Director, Bosch VHIT.

For new manufacturing quality systems, Lynx’s framework is focused on ensuring security and mitigating any period of equipment downtime that could impact business output. LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial consolidates mixed criticality workloads running on the same multicore processor - the resources and performance provided by the hardware platform, and the capability of the software components. At the same time, the framework completely isolates critical applications from non-critical workloads, in order to provide high levels of immunity to the former from cyber-attacks. Additionally, this greatly reduces the architectural complexity, cost, and number of points of failure - a critical factor in ensuring business resiliency.

“Bosch VHIT’s goal to accelerate the realization of connectivity solutions for a smarter industrial future aligns with our efforts in the space,” said Pavan Singh, Vice President, Product Management. “Providing robust edge solutions for the connected camera-based quality system will enable real-time responses to be delivered to events while ensuring critical applications run reliably and safely alongside other functions operating on the server/gateway hardware.”

This latest partnership builds upon Lynx’s growing technology partner ecosystem to accelerate the realization of mission critical edge for industrial applications. Other recent news includes a partnership with Eurotech and the availability of Lynx MOSA.ic for Industrial in the Microsoft Azure marketplace .

About Bosch VHIT (Italy)

Bosch VHIT (Vacuum & oil pump products Italy) is a subsidiary of the Robert Bosch Group and produces vacuum and oil pumps for the automotive sector, offering its services globally. Its R&D department is the Competence Center for Bosch vacuum pumps at a global level. For more information, visit https://www.bosch.it/la-nostra-azienda/bosch-in-italia/offanengo-cr/ .

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies is the premier Mission Critical Edge company that enables safe, secure and high-performance environments for global customers in aerospace and automotive, enterprise and industrial markets. Since 1988, companies have trusted Lynx’s real-time operating system, virtualization and system certification experience, which uniquely enables mixed criticality systems to be harnessed and deliver deterministic real-time performance and intelligent decision-making. Together with a growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems that keep people and valuable data protected, at every moment. For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

###

Lynx Software Technologies is a trademark and LynxOS and LYNX MOSA.ic are registered trademarks of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Other brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders.

e0623lx

