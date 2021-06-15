Questrade named Canada’s Best Online Broker 2021 by MoneySense

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade -- Canada’s fastest-growing online brokerage -- is proud to announce it has been named Canada’s Best Online Broker 2021 by MoneySense. Now in its ninth year, the ranking relies on analysis provided by Surviscor , a leading Canadian research and consulting firm specializing in digital and direct financial services’ customer experiences. Customized for MoneySense to include hundreds of data points including price, customer service, product offerings and mobile capabilities, Surviscor’s deep-dive into the Canadian online brokerage marketplace is cited as the most definitive ranking of online brokers in Canada. As the number one pick this year, Questrade scored significantly ahead of the other thirteen firms evaluated in the report and was lauded for its “consistently high level of customer service, an area where it continues to outperform its industry peers.” In addition, Questrade maintained its top standing in the mobile experience category and led the rankings’ mobile experience category and new customer onboarding category.



"We’re honoured to be recognized once again as the best online brokerage in the country by MoneySense,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “It celebrates our commitment to constantly innovate, educate and develop new offerings that make a difference in the lives of Canadians. Throughout our history, we have had one clear vision: provide Canadians with the absolute best investment products, technology, and customer service at a great value, and help them become financially successful and secure.”

“In the past year, Canadian investors have embraced online brokerage services at rates not seen since the early 2000s. The surge makes sense, given that COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns have forced many of us to navigate life from behind a computer screen. If you’re working, socializing and shopping online, why not invest online, too?” said Glenn LaCoste, president and CEO, Surviscor.

Questrade claims the overall #1 spot with a score of 36 points. Other notable wins include a repeat as best in customer service, in addition to maintaining its #1 standing in the mobile experience category, and first place ranking in the inaugural, customer onboarding category, which explores the overall process and experience of becoming a client and initial customer experience. This includes transparency on offerings and fees and account opening experience, given Questrade offers both potential and existing customers a clear, streamlined, and supported account opening process regardless of device preference.

Also cited as this year’s top firm for user experience (UX), Questrade was noted for its intuitive online platform and corresponding mobile experience with industry-leading customization features and functionality, meaning investors can tailor their experience to their personal preferences. Questrade is also noted as a leader for transactional experiences, making it easy for investors to buy and trade equities, ETFs and options.

The company was recognized as an industry influencer, and as being progressive and dedicated to improving its service for customers. Lastly, Questrade was highly praised for its ongoing philanthropy and commitment to financial literacy.

More information about the MoneySense rankings may be found at https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/best-online-brokers-in-canada/ .

