MKS Instruments Celebrates 60th Anniversary of the Founding of the Company

ANDOVER, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI “MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that it is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of the company.



John T.C. Lee, President & CEO stated, "The first MKS product was the Baratron® capacitance manometer, which measures gas pressure within a semiconductor wafer fabrication chamber. From a single pressure measurement instrument in 1961, MKS has grown to be a key developer and supplier of critical instruments, subsystems, and systems for Semiconductor and Advanced Markets.

“By making innovation core to everything we do and remaining focused on solving our customers’ most critical problems, MKS continues to be a key contributor to the markets we serve. Over the last twenty years, we’ve made over 20 acquisitions and with the combination of the acquired companies and internal development, we have grown annual revenue from $853 million in 2010 to $2.3 billion in 2020. We have over 24,000 customers in almost 100 countries.

“Also over the past ten years, we have doubled our workforce and now have over 5,400 employees across the globe. Leveraging their unparalleled talent and vision, we continue to develop breakthrough technologies that enable our customers to produce leading-edge products and be more productive.

“We are pleased to be celebrating 60 years of enabling technologies that transform our world. We’re proud of our worldwide employees, their teamwork and commitment, that help MKS push the boundaries of possibility. Happy Anniversary MKS!”

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

