ISARA and Crypto4A Partnership Simplifies and Accelerates Digital Transformations

Waterloo and Ottawa, Ontario – June 15, 2021, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISARA Corp. and Crypto4A Technologies Inc. today announced their collaborative partnership agreement focused on providing organizations with next generation security for their digital transformations.

Combining Crypto4A’s hardware anchored Qx™ Trust Architecture (QxTA™) with ISARA’s software expertise in implementing crypto-agility and quantum-safe security, the two organizations are working together to develop and introduce seamless and easy to use market-ready cryptographic based solutions for digital transformations.

Today’s identity based digital transformations, SecDevOps teams and cloud-based deployments require new cryptographic capabilities to provide enterprises with strong security and controls in the cloud, at the edge and in end user environments.

At the same time, today’s cryptographic foundations must be made crypto-agile to prepare for imminent changes in cryptographic requirements driven by the security risks of quantum processing, emerging quantum-resistant public-key cryptographic algorithms from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the fact that there will be a lengthy transition period requiring enterprises to deploy and consume both classical and quantum-resistant based signatures.

Recently in light of the above, both the World Economic Forum and the International Monetary Fund highlighted the need to begin work now on uplifting our cryptographic foundations for agility in both current and planned digital environments.

“Identity based digital environments, applications and relationships rely on cryptography for their security and privacy. At the same time, security and data privacy in the cloud and at the edge for these current and future environments, does require more capabilities than those found in historical cryptographic foundations”, said John Scott, CEO of Crypto4A.

Bruno Couillard, CTO and a Founder of Crypto4A added, “When we designed the market leading Luna HSM 25 years ago, we did not do so with the internet, its protocols, mobile, cloud, the app economy, AI/ML, data privacy, remote access and the impact of quantum processing in mind. Our QxTA™ rethinks the HSM considering these new realities. And this rethink leads us to work with ISARA.“

Scott Totzke, CEO and Co-founder at ISARA added, “ISARA’s suite of capabilities complements Crypto4A’s cloud enabled abilities, providing more robust and easier to adopt crypto-agile solutions for customers going through digital and cloud-based transformations. Our collective experience, knowledge and solutions de-risks digital transformations, migrations and the security uplifts required for today and tomorrow.”

About Crypto4A

Crypto4A QxTA™ helps enable crypto agility for Zero Trust environments. Developed by Founders who created previous crypto key and HSM architectures. Our QxTA™ patented architecture helps secure and accelerate digital transformations, cloud migrations and crypto-agility by deploying, managing and protecting digital keys, workloads, data and applications from anywhere in the world.

For more information about Crypto4A, visit https://www.crypto4A.com

About ISARA

ISARA, with its knowledge and experience in cybersecurity over the years, is a global leader in crypto-agile technologies and quantum-safe security solutions that can continue to protect current computing ecosystems into the quantum age. Capitalizing on know-how garnered in using agile methods to develop these cryptography implementation and public key authentication technologies, ISARA will target the development of crypto agility and quantum-safe security solutions compliant with the international standardization of quantum secure cloud technology.

For more information about ISARA, visit https://www.isara.com