Howard Shaps, MD, MBA, Named Chief Clinical Officer at Healthmap Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an industry leading NCQA accredited kidney population health management company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Howard Shaps, MD, MBA, as its Chief Clinical Officer. The addition of Dr. Shaps reflects the continuing expansion of Healthmap’s executive team to support rapid growth serving many of the nation’s innovative health plans seeking to support their members’ kidney healthcare needs.



As the company’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Shaps will oversee Healthmap’s clinical operations while delivering health outcomes for people living with kidney disease to help them fully realize the benefits of the company’s proven Kidney Health Management (KHM) program. Dr. Shaps is a member of the Healthmap Executive Leadership Team and reports directly to Eric Reimer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Shaps is a board-certified emergency medicine physician with more than 15 years of healthcare management experience. Most recently, he was Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Centene Corporation, where he had direct oversight of medical management and supported the policy, vendor management, and clinical strategy teams. Prior to joining Centene, Dr. Shaps was Deputy Chief Medical Officer at WellCare, responsible for medical management, policy and value-based care programs. Dr. Shaps earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Michigan, his Doctor of Medicine from the Boston University School of Medicine, and his MBA, with distinction, from the University of Louisville College of Business. Dr. Shaps is also a diplomat of the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

“Dr. Shaps is an outstanding physician-executive whose experience leading clinical, quality, and affordability initiatives at two of the largest health plans in the country will be invaluable to the patients we support and to our health plan clients and provider partners. Howard has worked at two plans known for delivering high-quality outcomes for Medicare and Medicaid populations,” Eric Reimer said. “He brings significant medical and population health experience and shares our commitment to improving the lives of those living with kidney disease. I am thrilled to have him join our top-notch team as we continue to advance innovative and value-based solutions to achieve better clinical outcomes and meaningfully lower the cost of kidney care.”

Dr. Shaps is joining Healthmap to directly engage in addressing kidney disease, a pervasive and costly healthcare issue that is under-recognized, underdiagnosed, and undertreated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic kidney disease, with many first learning of their diagnosis when renal failure drives them to a hospital Emergency Department and they “crash” into dialysis. Early detection is considered the most effective treatment when it comes to kidney disease, because medical interventions and lifestyle changes can be used to slow or delay disease progression. In cases where a patient has been identified before their kidney disease reaches end stage renal disease (ESRD), they can benefit from evidence-based care and proactive planning to avoid “crashing” into dialysis, ensuring an easier and medically appropriate transition to renal replacement therapy, whether it is dialysis at home or in-center, or a kidney transplant.

“Healthmap has taken on one of the most significant challenges in healthcare today—improving the lives and health of those living with kidney disease,” said Dr. Shaps. “Through early detection, clinically appropriate care, and ongoing complex care management, Healthmap is altering the long-term health trajectory of millions of Americans and making a meaningful contribution to keeping healthcare affordable, which benefits everyone. I am honored to join this remarkable team of kidney care champions.”

Healthmap has experienced significant growth over the last year as demand for its proven KHM program continues to accelerate. The company currently supports the health of more than 4.5 million lives while managing $1.2 billion in medical spend. Healthmap’s kidney health management expertise uses the powerful and proven combination of big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to identify people living with chronic kidney disease. This technology is integrated with superior clinical expertise to empower healthcare providers with actionable, data-driven, and clinically proven insights and patient-centered care recommendations.

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking value-based solutions that improve the clinical care and financial performance of high-risk, high-cost kidney patient populations. The company has a rich history forged in data and analytics, having begun as a healthcare data clearinghouse, and later adding robust health analytics expertise. Today, Healthmap Solutions uses that experience to power a complex KHM program with its clinical experts. For more information, visit www.healthmapsolutions.com.

