Reed’s Stirs up Summer with the Launch of New! REAL Ginger Ale Mocktails: Shirley Tempting & Transfusion

NORWALK, Conn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kick starting the summer season, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, is excited to announce the launch of two new, zero sugar Really REAL Ginger Ale Mocktails - Shirley Tempting and Transfusion. Packed with 2,000 mg of fresh, organic pressed ginger, the new flavors bring a REAL ginger twist to the classic beverages, just in time for the warmer weather.



With zero calories, these refreshing Certified Ketogenic varieties are the perfect addition to every drinking occasion this summer, from the beach, to the golf course and backyard BBQs. Whether they are enjoyed straight from the can as a mocktail, or mixed up in a delicious cocktail, the new flavors balance a refreshingly crisp ginger taste with a splash of sweetness:

Zero Sugar Shirley Tempting delivers a cheerful mix of cherry and pomegranate flavors for a zero sugar, zero calorie take on this beloved beverage for the whole family, and it is keto certified!





delivers a cheerful mix of cherry and pomegranate flavors for a zero sugar, zero calorie take on this beloved beverage for the whole family, and it is keto certified! Zero Sugar Transfusion is enhanced with juicy grape notes for a refreshing taste that stands alone or perfectly complements as an easy mixer that is zero calories and keto certified.

Responding to the heightened demand for better-for-you mocktails with fun flavors, Reed’s is extending its Really REAL Ginger Ale line. Ready-to-drink or ready-to-mix, New! Shirley Tempting and Transfusion deliver classic flavor, zero sugar and contain no artificial preservatives or artificial colors. Like all of Reed’s products, the new flavors are all-natural and are made with REAL ginger, and lots of it.

“As consumer interest continues to surge for non-alcoholic beverage options, we are seizing the momentum and delivering a whole new ginger experience,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc. “Our new line of mocktails now provides consumers a tasty and healthy alternative.”

The portfolio expansion with Shirley Tempting and Transfusion is a testament to the brand’s leadership position in the ginger ale category, as it follows an overwhelmingly positive response for Reed’s REALLY REAL Ginger Ale from customers and retailers alike over the past year. Reed’s REALLY REAL Ginger Ale is the only ginger ale on the market made with REAL, fresh ginger, and the new flavors from Reed’s now provide even more REAL ginger goodness for consumers nationwide.

Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale Shirley Temping and Transfusion are currently available in-store at Sprouts, Ingles, Meijer, Fresh Thyme and many small region chains like Bristol Farm’s, Lazy Acres, Lunardi’s, Clark’s Nutrition and Roth’s, just to name a few. Reed’s Mocktails are also available for purchase on Reed’s Web Store for $30/12-pack.

To kick off Summer 2021, Reed’s is partnering with Chappy Wrap, Amarumayu and Full Circle Home to give away over $400 in products. This June, consumers nationwide are invited to enter the Reed’s Summer Natural Sweepstakes, here.

To learn more about Reed's Inc., please visit the Reed's website, or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Reed’s Twitter, Reed’s Instagram, and Reed’s Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 40,000+ retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s recently introduced Reed’s Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

