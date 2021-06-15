Human Unitec International Inc Announces Strategic Acquisition of Subtantial Shares of Ventian Cluster

Boston, Massachusetts, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces a strategic acquisition of substantial shares in Venetian Cluster, SRL., https://www.venetiancluster.eu/it/

Venetian Cluster is the only productive cluster of environmental and cultural heritage in Italy. Its main target is to realize national and international projects about innovation, technological transfer, internationalization and training for the public and private supply chain with cultural and environmental heritage.. Through its services, Venetian Cluster coordinates in Italy 800 companies and 24 bodies such as Universities, research centers, public bodies and laboratories, moreover it collaborates with almost 2000 partners in the world. In these years, the Cluster has realized 90 innovations, policy and research projects for a total budget of more than 60 Million Euro.

The terms of the agreement provides for Human Unitec International acquiring 22% Venetian Cluster’s capital shares. Human Unitec International agrees to contribute with its management and finance activities with common interest. Human Unitec International has agreed to facilitate the channel for the introduction of the Venetian Cluster more than 800 companies into the North American markets.

HMNU’s Vice President Sumaya Alay Faisal, states the mission entails:

Consultancy for all the companies of the group on European funding and on the next Recovery Fund, including the activity of planning and identification of partners as almost all European countries are needed;

Participation to Horizon and Cosme European projects to create laboratories for stem cells therapies, cosmetic medicine and surgery, cosmetics and nutrition, genetics and genomics;

Organization of medical tourism services in Italy and abroad and management of training courses and updates on stem cells, medical devices and biological products and related therapeutic applications, genomics, predictive genetics and diagnostics;

Analysis and studies to identify investments and start-ups throughout Regione Veneto, starting with the 800 companies associated with the Cluster;

Promotion and sale of HMNU services/products and associated companies in Veneto and, in Italy;

Organization of lobbying activities on the northeastern of Italy to develop the activities of HMNU;

Development of relationships and projects in RTD with the partners universities of the Venetian Cluster (University of Venice Ca' Foscari, University of Venice IUAV Architecture, University of Verona and University of Padua);

Development of relationships with local authorities, starting with the Regione Veneto and the system of Venetian fairs;

Ms. Faisal states this joint venture provides Human Unitec International access to a vast array of new business activities and revolutionary start up technology from the Venetian Cluster incubatory environment. We are looking forward to a long term and financial rewarding relationship with the participation by well established and recognized Italian Government and Political executives.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.,

Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market. (OTC Pink: HMNU).

Human Unitec International

551 Warren street, 12075 Hudson, NY, USA

Contact: Telephone (917)8219585

Email: hmnuusa@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1

www.hmnuusa.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

