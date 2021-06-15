OTC:ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Announces its Strategy for the US Market

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed three acquisitions in 2021 and has also reached significant progress milestones during the second quarter. Now, with key members of the ILUS leadership team currently traveling throughout the USA, visiting various strategic locations and acquisition opportunities, the company has agreed and confirmed its rollout plans for its most important market.



ILUS’ technology is largely focussed at the Emergency Services and Fire Safety markets, where the USA spends more than any other country. The global Emergency Services market is currently valued at $117.2 billion per annum and is expected to grow to $156.1 billion per annum by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9%. In addition to this sector, the global Fire and Rescue market size is currently $2.1 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% through to 2027. In the developed economy of the USA, there is currently a significant focus on research and development with a high focus on innovative technology. With its innovative, patented and sustainable solutions, ILUS is targeting both the volume of the US market and the increased spend on research and development.

In terms of illustrating the US market potential for ILUS, one of its acquisitions, FireBug, was on a run rate of $5 million per year in revenue in the UK alone prior to being acquired by ILUS. The UK houses only 45 fire and rescue authorities and a total of only 255 manned fire stations whilst the USA has 29,705 fire departments and 58,150 fire stations. There are approximately 1.2 million firefighters in the USA versus only 2,533 in the UK. The growth potential for FireBug in the USA alone is astronomical given that it has delivered $5 million per year in revenue in the much smaller UK market and the USA currently spends approximately $270 billion per year on preventing and fighting fire. This growth potential in the USA is for the fire and rescue services market only and does not account for the ILUS’ other acquisitions, namely The Vehicle Converters (TVC) and BCD Fire, which both hold significant growth potential through the sale of TVC’s ambulances and innovative vehicle conversions as well as BCD Fire’s soon to be launched water-mist kitchen firefighting systems.

In addition to the above, ILUS expects further exponential growth in the US market with the upcoming US launch of its ERaptor electric utility vehicle (E-UTV). With increased pedestrianisation taking place in major US cities and the shift towards sustainable energy solutions and electric vehicles, ILUS is poised to take advantage of this significant growth area with its ERaptor E-UTV. The ERaptor is manufactured by ILUS and is the world’s only 6-wheeled, all electric utility vehicle that can be used for various industrial or agricultural applications. ILUS intends to roll out the ERaptor in the USA through mainstream UTV distributors who have a large national footprint. Interest in ERaptor distribution has already been expressed by two large UTV distributors in the USA.

ILUS is in the midst of plans to acquire a US factory from which it will manufacture its products for the US market. The company is currently considering three locations for a manufacturing facility. One such location that is being seriously considered is Ocala in Florida. This location provides a number of benefits to ILUS in addition to the optimal logistics of its location. The potential site in Ocala is located near to global fire and rescue industry leaders such as E-One which is owned by Rev Group, Pyrolance and IDEX which owns Hale and Godiva. In addition to the US manufacturing facility, ILUS is expecting to open two distribution centres which will be located on East and West Coasts. The team has looked at and is considering potential facilities for this.

ILUS is planning to launch a new wildfire product range in the US, with this innovative product range also to be distributed by ILUS throughout Australia, Canada, South Africa, Portugal and Spain before stretching further afield to additional regions which have a high prevalence of wildfires. ILUS is currently in discussions with one of Europe’s leading wildfire equipment producers and hopes to acquire a major stake in their business.

Furthermore, ILUS is currently working on two acquisitions in the US market which the company hopes to conclude and announce in due course. Recent discussions have proved positive and although ILUS has more than two acquisitions in the US on the table, we expect to announce news on two acquisitions in the near future.

In conclusion, ILUS CEO, Nick Link, commented with the following: “We are currently making significant progress in the US and being on the ground here with senior team members has meant that we have covered more ground in the last couple of weeks than previously. We hope to have the majority of our plans for the US market rolled out during the back half of 2021 in order for it to have maximum effect on our 2022 results. We are also recruiting key staff in the US to assist with the execution of our US market strategy and I am pleased to say that we are definitely very well positioned to deliver extraordinary growth in the US.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-LookingStatement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcastsalso may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social &media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS