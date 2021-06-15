New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Digestive Supplements Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881470/?utm_source=GNW

The paradigm shift toward preventive digestive health management practices, amid rising healthcare costs and the increasing burden of lifestyle diseases, is the major factor driving the digestive health supplements market in the country.

- Probiotics are a driving force within the booming digestive health supplement category, followed by enzymes. Probiotics and enzymes are being consumed by people of all age groups. However, major consumption is observed among millennials, due to the growing awareness regarding health and wellness through multi-channel publicity, which influences their consumption pattern to a large extent.



Key Market Trends

Rising Consumer Awareness about Gut Health



Growing consumer awareness regarding gut health is expected to propel the demand for the digestive health supplements market, the probiotic or prebiotic segments in particular. In fact, according to the American Dietetic Association, the percentage of consumers aware of the link between prebiotics and probiotics and a healthy digestive system rose to 88% in 2017, compared to 81% in 2011. In recent years, key players are also actively offering prebiotic and probiotic supplements, as maintenance of a healthy gut is increasingly becoming important among American consumers. A higher number of consumers are accepting the role of digestive health in physical health, weight management, and maintaining energy levels, which is likely to boost the demand for prebiotics in upcoming years.



Pharmacies and Drugstores hold a Prominent Share



Pharmacies and drugstores have witnessed a substantial surge in the sales of supplements associated with natural claims and ingredients. This has led to these stores stocking such products on their shelves to gain market share. Digestive probiotics are typically sold as dietary supplements and do not require FDA approval unless they make health claims. The FDA has not sanctioned any health claims for probiotics sold in the United States. Probiotics are prohibited to be sold as non-prescription drugs unless the FDA agrees that they are both safe and effective for use by people, based on clinical study results for a specific indication.



Competitive Landscape

The United States digestive supplemetns market is highly competiitve with the presence of key players such as Koninklijke DSM NV, General Nutrition Centers Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc.Pfizer Inc., are, among others. Moreover, players operating in the market are investing in research and development activities to develop products with enhanced benefits fuelling the digestive supplements smarket growth.



