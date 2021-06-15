ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES CONTINUATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME UNDER NEW PARENT COMPANY

London, 15 June 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) (“Endeavour”) announces that it will continue the share repurchase programme announced by Endeavour Mining Corporation (“EMC”) on 18 March 2021 for up to 5% of its total issued and outstanding shares (the "Programme").

The Programme is a continuation of the Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) programme of EMC, pursuant to which 2,246,503 shares of EMC have been repurchased and cancelled to date, equivalent to CAD 64 million (approximately US$53 million). The continuation of the Programme from June 15, 2021 will be effected in accordance with the terms of the authority granted by the pre-Scheme shareholder of the Company, as described in Endeavour’s prospectus dated 9 June 2021.

The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased by the Company under the Programme is 9,926,368, being the remaining capacity under the NCIB programme after deducting the 2,246,503 shares of EMC purchased prior to the Scheme becoming effective. The Programme will cease on 21 March 2022. Endeavour intends that shares purchased under the Programme will subsequently be cancelled. Any share repurchases will be effected in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The market will be notified in accordance with those rules if and when purchases are made.

Endeavour has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“Stifel”) to conduct purchases of shares pursuant to the Programme. Stifel intends to instruct Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. as its agent to conduct purchases of shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Endeavour may expand the Programme to repurchase shares on the London Stock Exchange in the future or enter into further agreements with Stifel to conduct the Programme on its behalf, and to make trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases under the Programme, independently of Endeavour, to allow for share repurchases at times when Endeavour is subject to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackouts.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining

Martino De Ciccio

Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

+1 647 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com





CORPORATE BROKERS



Barclays

Philip Lindop, Robert Mayhew, Richard Bassingthwaighte



+44 20 7623 2323



Morgan Stanley

Tom Perry, Luka Kezic

+44 20 7425 8000 UK AND EUROPEAN BROKING ADVISERS



Berenberg

Matthew Armitt, Varun Talwar

+44 20 3207 7800







Stifel

Callum Stewart, Ashton Clanfield, Rory Blundell

+ 44 20 7710 7600

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding Endeavour’s expectations regarding the benefits of a premium listing in the UK with shares traded on the LSE including deeper access to a diverse investor pool with strong understanding of its key operating jurisdictions across West Africa and increased demand for its shares on the assumption that it will qualify for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series as well as the MSCI Europe Index, Endeavour’s ability to create sustainable shareholder value over the long term, the potential for continued or future dividends, the approval of the proposed Admission by the FCA and the LSE and the expected timing of the FCA’s approval of Admission; and admission to listing and posting for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Endeavour. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Endeavour and market conditions.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour’s annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Attachment