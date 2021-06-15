Release no. 26/2021 15 June 2021

Merger of Columbus A/S and Columbus M3 Danmark ApS





Company announcement





With reference to release no. 22/2021 of 27 April 2021 Columbus A/S announces that the vertical merger between Columbus A/S and Columbus M3 Danmark ApS with Columbus A/S as the continuing company and Columbus M3 Danmark ApS as the discontinuing company is now finally approved at Board meetings in each of the two companies today.

The merger will become effective when it has been registered by the Danish Business Authority. The merger will take effect from 1 January 2021.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:



Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, tel : +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment