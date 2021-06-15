Identiv Set to Join Russell 2000® Index

FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, today announced that the company is set to join the Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions distributed on June 4, 2021.



“Identiv’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® index reflects the continued strong growth and operational execution that our team has delivered, demonstrated by the 22% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of this year,” said Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys. “Our placement in this performance benchmark for small-cap companies reflects the growth potential of our markets in RFID and related digital security platforms, and our strong position in the markets as they’re emerging, as well as investors' increasing understanding of the markets and our position. Joining the Russell 2000® index will increase our exposure to the investment community as we continue to build our leadership position in developing RFID devices.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management and can be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “will”, “intends”, “expects”, and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s beliefs regarding inclusion in the Russell 2000 index and the potential benefits thereof, and the Company’s beliefs regarding the attributes of its business that provide the basis for its inclusion in such index is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the results of the final reconstitution process, Company’s ability to continue the momentum in its business, its ability to successfully execute its business strategy, its ability to capitalize on trends in its business, the level and timing of customer orders, the success of its products and partnerships, industry trends and seasonality, the impact of COVID-19, and factors discussed in its periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

