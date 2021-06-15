Risk Strategies Appoints Steve Pincus as National Personal Lines Practice Leader

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the appointment of Steve Pincus as National Personal Lines Practice Leader.



An insurance industry veteran of over 30 years, Pincus has extensive experience in personal lines and high-net-worth private client insurance. He joined Risk Strategies through the 2014 acquisition of DeWitt Stern Group, and in 2018 he was named the New York Metro Region Leader for Risk Strategies. Prior to DeWitt Stern, he worked at Marsh and Rockefeller Risk Advisors, focusing mainly on personal lines and high-net-worth clients.

“I’m excited to continue to grow and expand our National Personal Lines business. We have a great team and tremendous specialist expertise. We are always looking at risk through the lens of our clients and staying abreast of ever-changing market conditions and clients’ evolving needs,” Pincus said. “I’ve seen the power of specialization. It’s our core differentiation, and I’ve experienced first-hand at the local, regional and national levels the value it brings to our clients.”

Pincus has been acting as interim National Personal Lines Leader since December of 2020. As the New York Metro Regional Leader, he successfully grew the business, and implemented a structure promoting specialization and collaboration among major business segments.

“Steve is a talented, thoughtful, dedicated professional, and absolutely the right person to lead this important specialty practice,” said John Mina, Risk Strategies CEO. “His deep expertise and proven leadership, including growing the New York region, gives me great confidence in his ability to lead further growth and success.”

With Pincus assuming this national leadership role, the firm has shifted the New York regional leadership to a distributed and collaborative management team. Tim Devin will lead the regional Personal Lines and Private Client Practices, Michael Grant will lead Employee Benefits in the region, and Rob Rosenzweig will lead regional Commercial Lines in addition to the Cyber Practice. Tim, Michael and Rob have each done a great job working with their respective teams to meet client needs and drive growth, while continuing to advance Risk Strategies’ vision. We look forward to their continued success.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

