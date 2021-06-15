Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet Internationally Recognized Expert on Cardiac Safety in Ibogaine Treatment Joins Ehave as Chief Medical Officer

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today the appointment of Jeffrey D. Kamlet, MD, FASAM, DABAM to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kamlet brings more than 30 years of Internal Medicine, Addiction Medicine and Pain Management experience to Ehave, Inc. during a dynamic time of growth and implementation of long-range strategy.



“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kamlet to Ehave as our Chief Medical Officer during this exciting time where he will serve in a mission-critical role as we advance our clinical study services on the effects of I.V. Ketamine treatments on anxiety, depression and PTSD using brain mapping technology, stated Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave.

Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, M.D, FASAM, DABAM is recognized as the world’s expert on cardiac safety in ibogaine treatment. He is a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and has twice served as President of the Florida Society of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Kamlet served as the Global Ibogaine Therapy Alliance's Chief Medical Advisor, as well as Editor in Chief on the Global Ibogaine Therapy Alliance's Clinical Guidelines for Ibogaine-Assisted Detoxification. Additionally, he has worked as an Associate Director and Medical Director for several emergency departments in Southern Florida as well EMS Medical Director for the City of Pembroke Park, FL. He sat on the board of the Florida American Heart Association, where he helped update the Florida EMS/ACLS protocols. He has served as an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at several postgraduate universities and was elected professor of the year at Barry University.

Dr. Kamlet has served as a Principal Investigator on over 20 major pharmaceutical clinical trials, and has achieved accolades in the fields of hormonal replacement therapy, anti-aging medicine and nutraceuticals.

In 1996, Dr. Kamlet was involved in early clinical trials, conducted under the direction of Deborah Mash, Ph.D., of the University of Miami to assess ibogaine’s utility in the rapid-detoxification from opiate and other drug dependences and the reduction of Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndromes.

Over the past 20 years he has witnessed and supervised over 1800 ibogaine treatments without a single adverse event, and continues to believe it to be one of the most important discoveries in the history of addiction medicine.

Dr. Kamlet holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the State University of New York. He received further training in neurology and psychiatry in NYC and then Cardiology at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach Florida. He holds additional board certifications and fellowships in other specializations, including Bariatric Medicine, Forensic Medicine, Forensic Examination, and Forensic Psychology.

Dr. Kamlet commented, “I am thrilled to join a dedicated team with a calling to develop a mental health platform for patients with few treatment options. I plan to apply my expertise in cardiac safety of ibogaine treatment and clinical new drug development to help solve the medical problems that devastate myriad of patients who suffer from these conditions.” Dr. Kamlet said, “I have been offered positions like this before with other companies who claim to be on the forefront of the psychedelic renaissance in medicine. I was hesitant until I met Mr. Kaplan and saw we shared a similar vision, of applying ethical, science based, safe treatments using cutting edge medical treatments and clinical studies to prove safety and efficacy through our collaboration.”

Dr. Kamlet’s 30 years of experience in psychedelic research has been featured in international science journals as well as radio, TV and the press including Nat-Geographic’s Break-through series.

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc .

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA .

Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com .

About Mycotopia Therapy

Mycotopia Therapy focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact for Ehave

Media Inquiries: Gabe Rodriguez

Email: Gabe@Ehave.com

Investor Relations:

Email: Ir@Ehave.com

Phone: (623) 261-9046