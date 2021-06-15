Reading Plus Wins 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year

WINOOSKI, Vt., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, was recognized as the Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year in the 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program, held by market intelligence organization Tech Breakthrough, highlights the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the education industry.

Reading Plus is an adaptive literacy tool designed to support teachers with differentiated instruction for all students, including Tiers 1-3 and multilingual learners. Used by more than 1 million students, Reading Plus improves reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year.



“Being named the Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year is an outstanding achievement for our team and reflects our commitment to providing a comprehensive tool that meets students where they are to further develop their reading abilities,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “An enriched individualized literacy experience is critical not only to strengthening students’ skills but also supporting the needs of teachers and districts.”



An expert panel of judges from technical, business, academic, and marketing fields analyze and score award nominees based on their innovation and impact to the edtech industry. Other criteria used to evaluate submissions included ease of use, functionality, performance, and value.



Reading Plus holds the highest Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) evidence of effectiveness rating—level one for “strong evidence”— illustrating a statistically significant effect on improving student outcomes. In 2020, Reading Plus doubled its content library to over 2,500 engaging and diverse selections, to provide students with meaningful representation and culturally responsive texts as they grow into global, lifelong learners.



To learn more about the benefits of Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .



ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is an evidence-based, online program that provides personalized instruction and intervention for students, improving reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. The adaptive literacy program develops fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary, while also measuring student motivation. It supports students with diverse needs, including multilingual learners, students who qualify for special education services, RTI/MTSS Tiers 1–3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development, and highly rated customer support. Used in more than 7,800 schools, the Reading Plus program is helping over 1 million students become confident, lifelong readers. For more information, visit www.readingplus.com .

