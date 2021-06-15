The United Kingdom Hair Styling Tools Market is projected to register a CAGR of ~4.62% during the study period (2020-2025

New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom Hair Styling Tools Market - Growth, Trend and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982380/?utm_source=GNW



- Men, while not traditionally associated with hair styling appliances, have turned into active consumers in recent years. With the rising trend of men using hair straighteners, there is an opportunity to design appliances specifically for the young male consumers who use them most. Product designs with a more masculine image, such as larger hand grips and larger buttons or appliances for shorter hair, such as mini straighteners, may all do well.

- Brands, such as Dyson, Panasonic, GHD and others have an active online presence and use social media networks as a marketing tool to reach the millennials and generation Z groups, who are driving the sales of hair styling tools in the country.



Key Market Trends

Innovation and Social Media Triggering the Growth of Hair Styling Products



The increased focus on beauty and personal care products, which accounted for about GBP 27.2 billion in 2018 (According to British Beauty Council), is one of the major factors driving the market studied. Social media have become very influential in the world of fashion, makeup, hairstyling, and trendsetting. Hence, the increasing promotions, including advertisements of hair styling tools in different media channels, are gaining customers’ attention in the country. Evolving fashion trends in hair styling, followed by a strong influence of social media among UK consumers, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied. The rising popularity of social media influencers, DIY hair styling tutorials, and training videos, especially among millennials, is expected to create growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Moreover, beauty brands are focusing on increasing their consumer base through these influencers, as well as celebrities, as consumers tend do an extensive research before purchasing hair styling tools.



Online Retail to Grow at a Fastest Rate



Online retailing has been showing dynamic growth rate in the country, as it allows ease of research, including product and price comparisons, as well as the ability to find deals easily. Similarly, the convenience of having items delivered to the doorstep continues to entice many time-constraint customers. For instance:BaByliss/BaByliss Pro and GHD hold dominance in the hair straightener and dryer categories, whereas in hair curlers, BaByliss/BaByliss Pro holds major dominance, with products ranging from GBP 22 to GBP 195 offered across different online portals.Various online portals, such as Amazon, ebay, Lookfantastic Group Ltd, HQhair.com, and Beauty Expert, showcase reviews about the best hair dryer products in the market. Thus, positive reviews help boost the credibility credentials of companies in the hair styling tools market.



Competitive Landscape

The United Kingdom hair styling tools market is a concentrated market, as a majority of the share is held by Procter & Gamble Company, Conair Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Dyson Limited. However, the market studied comprises many regional players.The leading players in the hairstyling tools market enjoy a dominant presence in the country. These players focus on leveraging opportunities in the markets to expand their product portfolios so that they can cater to the requirements for various consumer demand, especially portable, heat damage control, and highly efficient hair styling tools that can style the hair in less time as compared to conventional hair styling tools.



