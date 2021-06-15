CAE Announces Key Team Hires to Meet Increasing Demand

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential college and career readiness skills, today announced the addition of four new team members.



“CAE welcomes these talented experts who bring valuable experience, which ranges from IBM to the College Board, as well as a strong commitment to customer success,” said Bob Yayac, president and CEO of CAE. “As client demand increases, the team’s collective expertise positions us well to further our mission of improving student outcomes.”



LaTonja Robinson joins CAE as customer support lead. She previously served in various customer-centric and information technology roles and has worked with notable companies including IBM and Lucent, as well as the United States Air Force. Robinson earned an M.S. in information systems at DePaul University and a B.S. in computer science at Fayetteville State University. Robinson’s responsibilities include all facets of customer success including onboarding, test administration, training, data collection, analysis and reporting, as well as managing all levels of support.



Nancy C. Lee brings deep knowledge and experience in assessment development to her role as a program manager. Prior to CAE, Lee served as an assessment specialist on the assessment, design and development team at the College Board. Her previous roles include six years with Oxford University Press, with her last position as development editor, international adult publishing. Lee has a Master of Philosophy in Shakespeare Studies from University of St. Andrews in Scotland and a B.A. in English literature from Columbia University.



Kelsey Monaghan also comes to CAE as a program manager. Monaghan previously worked at the College Board as a science consultant, assessment specialist where she served as a primary earth science and geology lead. Her duties included evaluating science assessment material, contributing content to Advanced Placement (AP) science courses and exams and condensing large studies into accessible SAT passages and questions. Monaghan earned an M.S. in geology, earth and atmospheric science from the City College of New York and a B.S. in environmental science and policy from the University of Maryland.



Rebecca Meyer holds an M.A. in TESOL from Columbia University Teachers College and a B.A. in history from Cornell University. Prior to CAE, Meyer served in several leadership positions with the College Board, where her duties included developing SAT suite content as both a senior assessment specialist and in her last role as director, ELAL assessment. Meyer will be the lead content editor, English Language Arts (ELA), bringing a wealth of knowledge and nearly a decade of assessment and editorial experience.



As customer support lead, Robinson will report to René Smith, chief technology officer. Lee, Monaghan and Meyer will focus on CAE’s development of custom performance-based assessments and will report to Cynthia Kim, vice president, operations.



About CAE

A nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve student outcomes, CAE develops performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential college and career readiness skills and identify opportunities for student growth.