Cogniac Presents on CogX Festival’s Lab to Live Stage, Named Finalist in 2021 Best AI Product Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, yesterday presented on the enterprise value of the Cogniac AI visual platform on the CogX Lab to Live stage, and earned one of three finalist positions in the Best AI Product 2021 Awards in the Transport and Logistics category.



The annual, global leadership summit and festival of AI and transformational technology focused on addressing the question, “How do we get the next 10 years right?” Featured on the Lab to Live stage, Chuck Myers, CEO of Cogniac, Dr. Amy Wang, vice president of Systems, and Joel Honeyman, vice president of global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat, provided a deep-dive into the enterprise application of Cogniac’s visual AI platform demonstrated through Doosan Bobcat’s use in their industrial kitting process.

“We are thrilled to have been invited to participate in the 2021 CogX Festival and pleased to be named a finalist for Best AI Product in Transport and Logistics,” said Chuck Myers, CEO of Cogniac. “This is an exciting time for Cogniac’s development as the ground truth system of record for visual data, and transportation and logistics are just the beginning.”

CogX Best AI Product finalists and winners are selected by a team of expert judges including some of tech and global innovation’s prominent change leaders, recognizing a company’s effort to develop sustainable transportation and logistics interventions leveraging AI. Cogniac’s finalist designation recognizes their innovative work in visual data.

Cogniac seeks to drive adoption of enterprise AI application in the visual data space through efficacy of the platform, no-code implementation, and scalable deployment models. With every image analyzed, Cogniac’s system delivers continuous improvement and advancing AI vision technology across a variety of industries.

About Cogniac

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Operations Intelligence platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize exceptional levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac’s technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac’s platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit www.cogniac.ai



Cogniac Press Contact:

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Group

jordan@gatewayir.com

+1 (949) 574-3860



