Preliminary financial results for 5 months of 2021

English Lithuanian

In May, “Novaturas” Group operated flights from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to Turkey and Greek islands. During May, the Company served 9.9 thousand customers. In total, during January - May, the Company served 29 thousand customers - 7% less than last year and 71% less than in 2019. Group revenue in May amounted to EUR 6.7 million. Cumulative January - May turnover reached EUR 18,6 million and was 20% and 71% lower than the corresponding time last year and in 2019.

"In May, we have generated very similar results as in April, and we are successfully moving towards our second-quarter goals. In June after having added Bulgaria and Montenegro to the portfolio of holiday destinations available, we are likely to significantly outperform May results. Accelerating summer season sales are influenced by the fact that almost 42% of Lithuanian people have received their first vaccine and already know the date of the second one. In Estonia, vaccination rates are similar, with 39.5% people vaccinated with the first vaccine. In Latvia, this percentage is a bit lower - today it reaches almost 30%. Vaccination processes allow people to plan their future trips, the share of last-minute sales is shrinking, and travelers are gradually returning to their usual holiday planning in advance. Of course, the sales are also boosted as restrictions are eased – after the information that self-isolation is no longer mandatory upon returning from Greek islands and Bulgaria has emerged in Lithuania last week – the demand for these holiday destinations jumped immediately”, says Audronė Keinytė, Head of “Novaturas” Group.

In July, the Company have resumed flights from all the Baltics to Bulgaria and Montenegro. The Company reminds that as of the 14th of June all the travelers returning from Bulgaria to Lithuania with negative COVID-19 test result (or an alternative, i.e., proof of illness or vaccination records) are no longer subject to self-isolation.

About “Novaturas” Group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.