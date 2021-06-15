Global Customer Experience Management Software Market to Garner $23.83 Billion by 2027: AMR

Portland, OR, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global customer experience management software market was pegged at $7.57 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $23.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in prominence of the on-demand business model and surge in adoption of omni-channel shopping behavior have boosted the growth of the global customer experience management software market. On the contrary, intricacies in integrating electronic data interchange and data synchronization coupled with bias in operational data leading to an incomplete insight generation hamper the market growth. However, advent of AI integrated customer experience management software and emergence of the cloud-based business model would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1109

Covid-19 Scenario:

The majority of the companies have been investing in digital channels for business expansion to gain high margins. This has boosted the adoption of customer experience management software.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, customers prefer online shopping through e-commerce platforms to avoid physical contact. The analysis of online consumer behavior helped the companies to meet consumer requirements.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the customer experience management software market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1109

The global customer experience management software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, platform, industry, and region.

Based on component, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. However, the software segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of platform, the voice assistants segment would register the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. However, the mobile app segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to two-fifths of the market.

The global customer experience management software market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

The global customer experience management software market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adobe, IBM, Avaya, Oracle, Nice, Verint, SAP, SAS, Zendesk, and Salesforce.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1109

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.