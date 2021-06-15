Media Release - Revera Opens The Scenic Grande Retirement Residence in Calgary

Mississauga, Ontario, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera, a leading owner, operator, developer and investor in the senior living sector welcomed residents this spring to its newest retirement residence, The Scenic Grande, a beautiful state-of-the-art lifestyle residence in Calgary, Alberta.

Situated in the heart of the welcoming community of Scenic Acres in northwest Calgary, named for its panoramic views of the Bow Valley corridor, the Paskapoo Slopes and the Rocky Mountains, The Scenic Grande offers state-of-the-art accommodations and luxury amenities.

“Revera is proud to meet the evolving needs of older adults through our retirement residences. The Scenic Grande offers endless choices and possibilities for senior living,” said Thomas Wellner, President and CEO, Revera. “It has quickly grown into a thriving, vibrant community of active seniors in Calgary.”

The Scenic Grande offers a variety of recreation programs, designed using Revera’s Dimensions of Wellness holistic approach to recreation. Residents are encouraged to support their health goals, socialize with fellow residents and explore their passions.

State-of-the-art amenities at The Scenic Grande include a saltwater swimming pool, a virtual golf simulator, an art studio, wine cellar, fitness centre, games room and a theatre. The residence has three dining halls, a pub and a bistro to give residents flexible culinary options.

Revera’s personalized care plans create an opportunity for both independence and choice through tailored care plans and programs.

Residents benefit from access to a range of personalized health and wellness services and facilities designed to cater to evolving needs. This includes Revera’s innovative Reflections Memory Care Program which offers specialized, individualized care and support for residents experiencing memory loss.

“The Scenic Grande is a beautiful addition to Revera’s retirement living options in Calgary,” said John Beaney, Senior Vice President, Retirement, Revera. “It’s a welcoming community that allows seniors to do more of what they want. There is something for everyone at The Scenic Grande.”

To take a virtual tour and learn more about The Scenic Grande, see: reveraliving.com/en/live-with-us/alberta/calgary/the-scenic-grande

As Revera continues its expansion in Alberta, construction is also underway at the beautiful Glenora Park Retirement Residence located amidst the elegance of Edmonton’s River Valley. For more information about Glenora Park, including a virtual tour and architect’s renderings , see: reveraliving.com/en/live-with-us/alberta/edmonton/glenora-park.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

