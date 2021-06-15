OSF Digital Acquires Werise to Expand Its Marketing Cloud Practice

QUEBEC CITY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSF Digital , a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to B2B and B2C companies worldwide, announces the acquisition of Werise, a Brazilian provider of Salesforce Marketing, Sales and Service Clouds solutions. The acquisition advances OSF’s strategy to strengthen its Salesforce Cloud offerings in Latin America. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.



OSF Digital, a Salesforce Expert Navigator in B2C Commerce and B2B Commerce Clouds and the Consumer Goods and Retail industries, is focused on becoming the global go-to transformation partner for digital commerce. With deep industry and technology expertise, the firm can identify a client’s unique requirements and develop innovative commerce solutions for specific markets and industry verticals. Last year, OSF applied this expertise by releasing more than 20 out-of-the-box, industry-specific solutions and commerce accelerators to help brands worldwide launch online stores fast to overcome pandemic-related challenges. OSF’s customers include some of the world’s biggest brands such as L’Oréal Canada, Brooks Running, Ubisoft, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Fanalca, La Polar, Hites and many more.

Werise develops and implements innovative solutions that expand online marketing and sales with intelligent automation to optimize business processes. With strong Marketing Cloud expertise, the consultancy’s team of Salesforce experts also brings experience with Salesforce Sales, Service and Community Clouds as well as Pardot. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Werise focuses on creating customized solutions on Salesforce platforms to help clients scale, with a specialty in helping startups. Clients include Vidi, GRI Club, Laiob, Vindi and many more.

With this acquisition, OSF expands its global Marketing Cloud capabilities by launching industry-focused products and services around Marketing and Commerce Clouds. OSF will also leverage Werise’s experience working with startups and extend their agility and creativity toward the fast-growing, large enterprises in retail and manufacturing that OSF services. With the companies’ combined capabilities, OSF Digital will provide a more comprehensive digital transformation strategy to clients.

“Werise’s Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise and presence in Brazil will broaden our capabilities to deliver multi-cloud solutions. Their experienced team will help advance our Salesforce Cloud capabilities and provide support and resources to our global team. Together we will reinforce our position as a leading digital transformation partner for B2B and B2C companies,” said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital.

“We share with OSF Digital a mission to focus on client success and deliver innovative solutions that help them scale. Together we will expand our Salesforce Cloud capabilities to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions,” said Eric Bueno, Co-Founder of Werise. “Our company is now better positioned to deliver world-class solutions to clients. We look forward to expanding our reach not only in Latin America but globally with the support of an experienced worldwide team,” said Lucas Casimiro, Co-Founder of Werise.

OSF Digital is a leading global commerce and digital transformation company, with expertise in enterprise connected commerce, order management solutions, storefront management services, commerce consulting, and cloud application development. With proficiency in B2C and B2B commerce and experience in helping businesses leverage commerce, marketing, sales, and service solutions, OSF seamlessly guides companies throughout their entire digital transformation journey. OSF Digital is a trusted Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2010, being awarded by Salesforce numerous times for advancing the commerce industry.

