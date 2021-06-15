SMS Equipment Announces Collaboration with Wabtec Digital Mine to Support Collision Awareness Systems in Canada

English French

ACHESON, Alberta, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMS Equipment Inc., a leading industry provider of mining industry solutions, will collaborate with Wabtec to supply and support the Wabtec Collision Awareness System (CAS) for Canadian mining companies. SMS Equipment has infrastructure and support capabilities within all major mining areas across Canada and is proud to promote improving safety within the industry.



With proven experience supporting mining technology, "SMS Equipment is excited to collaborate with Wabtec to bring their industry-leading CAS solution to our current and prospective network across Canada," said Mike Brown, EVP, Technology & Innovation.

The Wabtec CAS system uses multiple GPS constellations to provide equipment operators with visual situational awareness of all the traffic 3600 around them and warning alarms of potential interactions with other vehicles. In addition, Wabtec CAS includes features unique in the industry such as redundant receivers and antenna and continuous self-tests to increase the system's reliability and inform the operator immediately should a component failure occur

"Our collaboration with SMS Equipment allows us to better serve the mining industry by enabling Operations to work with leading edge of innovation via advanced technologies to keep job site running safely, efficiently and productively," said Doug Hanson, GM & Vice President, Wabtec Digital Mine. "We are helping Mine Operators realize the value of safety, operational control and business productivity by collaborating with a strategic solutions provider within the heavy equipment industry."

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world. Visit the company's new website at: www.WabtecCorp.com .

About SMS Equipment

SMS Equipment Inc. is the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally, selling, renting and providing full-service support for the most advanced earthmoving equipment for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. With over 2,200 employees across 40+ locations in Canada, Alaska and Mongolia, we partner with Komatsu, Bomag, Takeuchi, Cemen Tech, NPK, Genesis and other manufacturers to deliver premier equipment, advanced digital technologies and product support solutions, making SMS Equipment the premier one-stop equipment solution provider for our customers. www.smsequipment.com

