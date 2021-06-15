Dynamic Communities and Cloud Wars Media Partner to Host the World’s First Industry Cloud Battleground Digital Event on June 23

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry clouds are emerging as the next big thing to help businesses create clear competitive advantages. Join Dynamic Communities, the primary independent source for industry cloud decision-making, and Cloud Wars Media, the producer of The Cloud Wars Top 10 created by cloud giant Bob Evans, on June 23 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern for the world’s first Industry Cloud Battleground digital event. Register to attend the Industry Cloud Battleground here.



Over three-hours, the Industry Cloud Battleground digital event will cut through the hype and focus on the impact industry clouds deliver to businesses trying to create a competitive advantage in the acceleration economy. The program kicks-off with a State of Industry Cloud Roundtable delivered by Evans and Bridget Courneya, Online Editor, Dynamic Communities, followed by 20-minute presentations from six industry leading cloud providers – Google, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and Workday – who will define their vertical market cloud strategy by each answering the same five questions. Each company will deliver their unique capabilities and business value to try and capture the interest and attention of the audience. The event concludes with a brief wrap up that will discuss key learnings.

By attending the Industry Cloud Battleground digital event, IT, finance, operations and business leaders will learn:

The biggest vertical market business challenges that an industry cloud can fix

How industry clouds fit within or can accelerate other top-priority digital transformation initiatives

The role that Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence play in industry cloud solutions

If existing on premise applications can be salvaged or leveraged via an industry cloud initiative

How to work with cloud providers to customize out-of-the-box offerings and co-create and vertical-specific solution that will deliver a clear competitive advantage



Attendees will leave the event with conclusions about which vendor offers the best solution for their business.

“As the primary independent source for industry cloud decision-making, we’re excited to be in the middle of this fast-growth tech market,” said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamic Communities. “If your business is trying to compete in the acceleration economy, this is one event you don’t want to miss. In just three hours, you will be able to eliminate months’ worth of time-intensive research to make smart business decisions and gain a clear competitive advantage.”

Evans added, “One of the most extraordinary things I’ve seen happen in the tech industry is very big, powerful, world-known companies shifted simultaneously. With everything that has gone on in the world over the last 15 months, customers have begun to move aggressively into the digital economy. Now, they need a new set of tools to help them thrive. These new industry specific clouds are going to be the key to help these companies make a real difference and perform as high-performance customer value organizations.”

Watch the Industry Cloud Battleground video here. Click here to register to attend the Industry Cloud Battleground digital event. For media interested in attending the event, email Meryl Franzman at franzman@beyondwords.com.

The insights into industry clouds will continue November 15-19 during Industry Cloud Week as Cloud Wars and Dynamic Communities take a deep dive into industry clouds for the Healthcare, Manufacturing, Finance, Public Sector and Education verticals. For additional information, visit accelerationeconomy.com .

Learn more about Dynamic Communities at https://www.dynamiccommunities.com. Stay connected with Dynamic Communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

