John Hendriks Elected Chair of Villa Colombo Toronto’s Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior health care executive John Hendriks has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors of Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. (Villa Colombo Toronto or VCT) at their Annual General Meeting. Opened in 1976, Villa Colombo Toronto, part of the Villa Charities Inc. group of organizations, prides itself on offering high-quality long-term care and community services to seniors in a culturally sensitive environment.



“I am honoured to have been elected Board Chair of Villa Colombo Toronto,” said Mr. Hendriks. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this unique facility with such a long history of excellence and look forward to guiding Villa Colombo in their mission to serve the Italian community, residents and elderly clients by providing the care they need to enjoy life to the fullest with dignity and independence.”

John Hendriks is President of INFORMTEC, a boutique Health Care Clinical Informatics consulting firm. Previously, John was a Partner with DINMAR Consulting and was responsible for developing the Health Care Information Technology practice in the Toronto area and managed Clinical Information System sales internationally. John has more than 25 years of experience as a senior health care executive in the public and private sectors. His background includes Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of Canada’s leading teaching and research facilities, where he served as Sr. Vice President Medical Programs and Chief Information Officer. John’s experience includes directing the development and implementation of Hospital clinical and financial reporting systems for the Province of Alberta Ministry of Hospitals and Medical Care and developed the data and technical architecture and systems strategy for the Ontario Ministry of Community and Social Services.

John is dedicated to improving healthcare for seniors and the community at large. In addition to his involvement at Villa Colombo Toronto, he is active in Health Informatics in Canada and is a Past President of Canada’s Health Informatics Association (COACH). John has served on a number of Boards and Committees that focused on developing the scope and standards for national health information applications.

Mr. Hendriks is a graduate of Dalhousie University (B. Commerce), has a Certificate in Health Administration from University of Saskatchewan and is a Certified member of the Canadian College of Health Care Executives.

John Hendriks became a VCT Board member in June 2019 and is also Chair of the Strategic Planning Task Force and the Quality & Risk committee. He succeeds Joseph J. Fusco, who joined the Villa Colombo Toronto Board of Directors in 2007 and served as Chair since 2019.

“On behalf of all members of the Villa Colombo Toronto community, I want to thank Joseph for the extraordinary dedication and outstanding leadership he has provided to our organization,” Mr. Hendriks remarked.

Also elected to the Villa Colombo Toronto Board of Directors for 2021-2022 are:

1st Vice-Chair: Loriana Iadipaolo

2nd Vice-Chair: Ben Vozzolo

Treasurer: Rosanna Arduini

Secretary: Frank Anderson

Directors:

Dino Bozzo

Carol Bragagnolo

Angela Gauthier

Anthony Moscar

Marie Parker

Antonio Turco

Ex-Officio: Joseph Arcuri

Past Chair: Joseph J. Fusco

About Villa Colombo Toronto

Opened in 1976, Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. (Villa Colombo Toronto) is an accredited, designated ethno-specific facility that serves the Italian community, residents and elderly clients by providing the care they need to enjoy life to the fullest with dignity and independence in a safe, secure and home-like environment. Villa Colombo offers long-term care and community services to seniors in a culturally sensitive environment. After two additions, today 391 residents call Villa Colombo home and over 700 clients living in the community are provided services such as Adult Day Programs, Meals on Wheels, Supportive Housing and more, which is vital to helping older members live rewarding and active lives. For more information visit villacharities.com.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971. A registered charity, Villa Charities enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For 50 years across the GTA, the organization has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Charities Foundation; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com.

