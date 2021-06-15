Green Health Docs Offers Primary Care and Mental Health Services in Maryland

Frederick, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Health Docs, which is based in Frederick, MD, is happy to announce that they have started offering online natural medicine mental care and primary care. They are currently offering mental health care visits for patients in MD only but are hoping to expand nationwide in the near future. The service is important because people often complain that they can't find mental health providers who are accepting of cannabis use and instead get lectured about getting off cannabis when trying to talk about their mental health problems.

Aside from just mental health care, they also currently offer primary / urgent care services in Maryland with plans to expand nationwide as well. They are trying their best to provide cannabis-friendly mental health and primary care services, so people don't feel embarrassed or discriminated against for using cannabis with their normal doctors.

Dr. Anand Dugar, owner of Green Health Docs, says, “Many of our cannabis patients have a difficult time finding a medical professional that will provide ongoing primary care while supporting their decision to use medical marijuana or other natural options, and that’s exactly what Green Health Docs aims to provide. Contact us for online natural medicine primary care or mental care.”

Dr. Anand Dugar wants to point out that they strive to help their patients maintain their general health as well as prevent illnesses. They pride themselves in maintaining compassionate and informative relationships with their patients, all the while utilizing medical cannabis and natural remedies as primary treatment options, instead of last resorts. Their goal is to provide people with the best, all-natural healthcare possible.

Their U.S. based contact center is available 7 days per week for immediate assistance and to get patients scheduled for urgent care and other services. For preventive care, they can perform check-ups, administer screenings, and provide other routine services to help the patient maintain optimal health. For diagnosis, they can detect, identify, and treat health problems based on the symptoms the patient is experiencing. They can also provide medical marijuana certifications as well as traditional medicine prescriptions depending on the type of treatment that is determined to be the best option for the patient.

With regards to mental care, they are offering various services, including crisis intervention. Their U.S. based contact center is available 7 days per week for immediate assistance or to get the patient scheduled. Same-day appointments are also available. They also provide counseling and psychotherapy. They are experts when it comes to treating anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions naturally. They can perform check-ups, administer screenings, and provide other routine services to help the patient maintain optimal mental health

For diagnosing services for mental care, they can detect, identify, and treat mental health problems based on the symptoms the patient is experiencing.

For prescription refills, they can provide medical marijuana certifications as well as traditional medicine prescriptions depending on the type of treatment that is determined to be the best option for the patient.

Online telemedicine appointments can easily be arranged. Patients just need to make sure they have a device such as a computer, smartphone, or tablet that has internet access and a working camera. Once the appointment is scheduled, the patient will receive a confirmation email soon after. The confirmation email will have the intake form, which the patient will want to complete as soon as possible (it usually takes less than 10 minutes). This email will also have the link to access o the patient’s online appointment. The patient clicks the link at his or her scheduled appointment time to access the virtual waiting room, and from there, their doctor will give the patient a call.

Those who are interested in getting Maryland mental care and primary care or urgent care services can check out the Green Health Docs website or view the company's Facebook page, or contact them on the phone or via email.

