CELEBRITY POP ARTIST, STEVE KAUFMAN & DR. COCO, “FLAMENCO-DANCING,M.D.” COLLABORATION WITH FEED THE HUNGRY CORP CHARITY

In regards to their first collaboration is estate manager, David R. Davis of the infamous, celebrity, pop artist, Steve Kaufman. The estates donation consisted of seven pieces of pop art valued at $2,000.00 a piece with certificates of authenticity. More of Steve Kaufman artwork may be viewed at www.stevekaufmanpopart.com. The estate manager and the associate director have known each for twenty-two years being involved together with sports, entertainment, automobile racing, branding businesses and the real estate industry in Beverly Hills, California. At one time ago, she was his national sales manager for his company called, “Anything For You, LLC” in Sherman Oaks, California.

Feed the Hungry's corporation's second collaboration developed with Dr. Coco Cabrel, the “Flamenco-Dancing, M.D” for donating a year of drop-in classes for ($24/class) to bring awareness to mind, body, and with a flamenco style of teaching students. Her clientele range young to senior populations. Her techniques are quite unique and successful. For information on Dr. Coco go www.cocosflamefit.com.

Originally, she met Dr. Coco Cabrel at a food show called “A Month of Happiness with Ms. Mollie” food show benefiting “Feed the Hungry Corporation” non-profit through a referral of one of her students Dr. Tony Marino, the Las Vegas chiropractor.



Remember, on June 19, 2021 is the “Semi-Annual Car show at Dickeys BBQ pit in Rowlett, TX and registration is from 10am to 3pm. The actual event is from 11am to 3pm and the event address to the car show 5701 President George Bush Hwy, ste. 110, Rowlett, TX 75098. The event is FREE to the PUBLIC. All donations go to “Feed the Hungry Corporation” non-profit at www.fthcorp.org. The helpline for the “Feed the Hungry Corporation” non-profit is (972) 345-8426.

Go and enjoy a memorable event of food, the car show, business booths, and meet their sponsors. Make certain you say a big Texas size hello to the associate director and author, Ms. Mollie Ann Holt as she auctions off Steve Kaufman. Then, meet their dear friend and celebrity event photographer Bob Manzano. Anyone may inquire about his event photography services at (214) 289-7627.

Please reach out to associate director and author, Ms. Mollie Ann Holt (310) 321-2390 or mollieannholt@fthcorp.org for details regarding the charity event in Rowlett, TX. Reach the helpline at (972) 345-8426. Or, the Director, Guy New at guynew@fthcorp.org.

