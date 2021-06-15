TNT® Fireworks Launches 2021 $10,000 Sweepstakes

FLORENCE, Ala., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TNT® Fireworks, the nation’s largest distributor of consumer fireworks and sparklers, announced the launch of its 2021 Sweepstakes, giving TNT customers and fireworks fans a chance to win $10,000.

The Sweepstakes runs through July 5, 2021. Participants can register for the 2021 Sweepstakes online at TNTFireworks.com or use a QR code reader at one of TNT’s Supercenters, stand or tent locations.

“Through our TNT Fireworks 2021 $10,000 Sweepstakes, we hope to be able to impact the life of one of our loyal fans in a meaningful way,” says Carson Anderson, president, west, of TNT Fireworks. “We wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July!”

For more information and to stay up to date on TNT Fireworks, visit TNTFireworks.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

*NO PAYMENT OR PURCHASE OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER TO WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. NO PURCHASE WILL AFFECT OR INCREASE THE CHANCE(S) OF WINNING THIS SWEEPSTAKES. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW: Subject to Section 1 and the following sections, the Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of one of the fifty (50) states of the United States of America or the District of Columbia, who are nineteen (19) years (each, a “ Participant ”). Affiliates, agents, directors, employees, officers, the parent, and/or subsidiaries of the Sponsor (collectively, the “ Ineligible Parties ”) are not eligible for the Sweepstakes. “Family Members” (as subsequently defined) of any of the Ineligible Parties are not eligible for the Sweepstakes. For purposes of the Sweepstakes, “ Family Members ” shall be defined as and include any children, parents, siblings, and spouse. The Sponsor reserves the sole right to determine the eligibility of each Participant. By entering into the Sweepstakes, a Participant unconditionally accepts and agrees these Official Rules. For method of entry and prize descriptions see Official Rules.

ABOUT TNT® FIREWORKS

TNT® Fireworks (TNT) is the nation’s largest distributor of consumer fireworks and sparklers, providing safe, family fun for consumers in 49 states within the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico. For 100 years, TNT set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation and quality in the fireworks industry. For more information about TNT Fireworks, visit www.TNTFireworks.com.

