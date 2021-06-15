Morgan Truck Body, LLC and Work Truck Solutions Partner to Help Customers Find Upfitted Commercial Vehicles

Chico, CA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions and Morgan Truck Body, LLC (“Morgan”) have joined together to offer customers an online portal https://morgancorp.worktrucksolutions.com/ for finding Morgan equipped commercial dry freight, refrigerated, platform and dump truck bodies. Using Work Truck Solutions data and Morgan’s national truck locator tool, commercial truck buyers can quickly search detailed inventory listings to find the exact vehicle to meet their business needs.

“As a dealer-centric organization, we pride ourselves on offering solutions that help dealers run their commercial business efficiently and profitably, especially in these challenging inventory times. Our partnership with Morgan, an industry leader with almost 70 years in the commercial truck business, is another example of this philosophy,” noted Work Truck Solutions CEO Kathryn Schifferle. “By including participating dealer inventory in our truck locator service, housed on Morgan’s corporate website, we’re making a historically challenging process easier for customers to find the exact solution they need. Coupled with daily movement alerts that identify sold inventory, we’re also tightening up the replacement cycle for their dealers.”

“The rapid evolution of online commerce requires forward looking manufacturers to engage their customers digitally with real-time inventory, simplifying the identification and location of suitable commercial truck solutions,” said Tom Diez, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Morgan Truck Body, LLC. “We are pleased to be partnered with Work Truck Solutions to deliver industry leading functionality and look forward to expanding this across our dealer network.”

ABOUT WORK TRUCK SOLUTIONS

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Truck Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers, and body upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, www.comvoy.com, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to an inclusive collection of inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience.

Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com

ABOUT MORGAN TRUCK BODY, LLC.

Across the United States and Canada, those who depend on their trucks to move their business, choose Morgan Truck Body. Morgan’s mission is to design, sell, and support the most reliable truck bodies in the world, as the preferred global partner providing innovative middle mile solutions connecting the world’s supply chain. Morgan is the largest manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America. Morgan employs over 2,400 team members in 14 manufacturing locations and 8 service centers in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, California, Oregon, and Ontario Canada.

Visit Morgan Truck Body, LLC. at www.MorganCorp.com

