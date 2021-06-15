FirstBank Helps Grow More Than Savings with Tree-Planting Campaign

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced that for every FirstBank Bloom Package opened from June 1- Aug. 31, the bank will plant five trees in partnership with global reforestation nonprofit, One Tree Planted.

The bank is hoping to plant up to 50,000 native trees throughout Colorado, Arizona and California in an effort to improve air quality, filter and conserve water, support wildlife and more.*

“Trees play an important role in the long-term health and vitality of our neighborhoods and our planet,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “This campaign is one of many ways we’re bringing ‘banking for good’ to life by helping our communities thrive, supporting our employees’ passion for green causes, and empowering our customers to make a positive impact.”

FirstBank, which has helped raise over $337 million for nonprofit groups through its partnership with Colorado Gives Day and Arizona Gives Day, has made ‘giving back’ a hallmark of its company. The bank not only does this through corporate donations and cause related partnerships, but by encouraging its Officers to join nonprofit committees/boards and providing all employees two days of paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to support causes they’re passionate about.

“We’re thrilled to work with businesses like FirstBank, who really care about the planet and their communities, and are enabling their customers to help make a difference, too,” said One Tree Planted Canopy Director, Diana Chaplin. “Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to help reforestation efforts, sequester carbon, create healthier climates and protect biodiversity. Luckily, we make it easy for individuals and companies to do just that. We’re looking forward to the longstanding impacts of this campaign and are proud to call FirstBank a partner.”

The FirstBank Bloom Package is a linked checking and savings account with autosave functionality, no minimum balance and no monthly service fee** -- that helps make saving money, and the planet, easy.

Learn more, or open a FirstBank Bloom Package at efirstbank.com/green.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $25 billion in assets and 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $75 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

*FirstBank will donate $5 (or 5 trees) per FirstBank Bloom Package opened online or in-person, up to $50,000 (50,000 trees), towards One Tree Planted. Offer is available to new and existing customers. Offer is only valid from June 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021.

**Certain restrictions and requirements apply. Online Banking is free with eStatements or $3 per month with paper statements.

MEMBER FDIC

###

Attachment